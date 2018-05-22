|
22.05.2018 21:00:00
US Foods to Present at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:05 a.m. EST (9:05 a.m. CDT).
Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006223/en/
23.03.18
US Foods Outperform
BMO Capital Markets
16.02.18
US Foods Hold
Pivotal Research Group
16.01.18
US Foods Equal weight
Barclays Capital
16.05.17
US Foods Hold
Loop Capital
10.05.17
US Foods Hold
Pivotal Research Group
