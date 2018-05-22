<
22.05.2018 21:00:00

US Foods to Present at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:05 a.m. EST (9:05 a.m. CDT).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

