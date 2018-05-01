Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
01.05.2018 00:23:00

UPDATED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS FOR BLACKPEARL

CALGARY, ALBERTA , April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options, as at April 30, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,632,573 common shares with voting rights.


The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of BlackPearl Resources Inc. under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.



