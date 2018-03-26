Techtronic Industries Ryobi branded portable generator model RY907022FI demonstrates compliance to UL safety certification requirements for mitigating carbon monoxide output

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable generators marketed under the Ryobi brand (model RY907022FI) have achieved UL certification to ANSI/UL 2201.

ANSI/UL 2201, Standard for Carbon Monoxide (CO) Emission Rate of Portable Generators, addresses performance requirements for portable generators to mitigate the risk of CO poisoning. The standard requirements are based on a comprehensive, carefully developed two-tier safeguard strategy:

Reduction in CO emissions

Shutoff technology providing additional protection

Because field history indicates that portable generators are used, and misused, in variable conditions, both safeguards are important to help improve portable generator safety.

The first safeguard calls for a reduction in CO emissions. The method by which a manufacturer achieves this is not prescriptive, allowing for the use of widely available and proven technologies already in the marketplace, such as electronic fuel injection (EFI), an onboard electronic engine management system that can greatly reduce CO emissions generated by the portable generator's engine. By significantly reducing the amount of CO a portable generator emits, the likelihood of CO poisoning and death is greatly reduced.

The second safeguard, shutoff technology, provides additional protection when a generator is misused in an enclosed space such as a garage or basement. This additional requirement contained within ANSI/UL 2201 aims to protect from the misuse of the generator in an enclosed or partially enclosed space by sensing the build-up of CO and forcing a shutdown of the unit.

"It was important for us to have our portable generators UL certified to a standard that has a wisely developed two-tier strategy based on science to give retailers a safer product to offer their customers and peace of mind to consumers," said Michael Gardner, Techtronic Industries vice president of product development.

Each year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) receives reports of incidents, including death, involving CO poisoning from portable generators used indoors or in partially-enclosed spaces. The CPSC reports that from 2005-2016, 780 non-fire deaths were caused by portable generators. UL works to help ensure the safe manufacture and use of improved technologies through rigorous assessments on portable generators. ANSI/UL 2201 offers testing for CO under a variety of conditions to verify additional protection for consumers.

"We are delighted that the industry is proactively heading down a safer path with ANSI/UL 2201 certification that addresses carbon monoxide emission rate for portable generators. This represents a public safety milestone for the industry," said Ibrahim Jilani, senior business development manager of Energy Systems and e-Mobility at UL.

To identify portable generator models that have been UL certified in the marketplace, consumers should look for the UL holographic label and Enhanced Mark on the product. This makes it easy for consumers to identify genuine products that have achieved UL certification.

All UL certified portable generator models can be found in UL's certification database by visiting the UL Online Certification Directory and then entering a manufacturer's name. They are listed under the UL Category Code "FTCN". The most up-to-date listing for portable generator manufacturers whose products are certified to ANSI/UL 2201 can always be found in this directory.

To learn more about UL's safety testing and certification of portable generators, visit ul.com/PortableGenerators. To inquire about UL testing for ANSI/UL 2201 certification, please contact EnergyTechQuote@ul.com. Retailers with safety procurement questions can contact Retail@ul.com. Visit CPSC.gov for more safety tips and information on portable generators and carbon monoxide.

