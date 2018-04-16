<
16.04.2018 10:21:21

UIE's share buy-back programme

On 6 March 2018, UIE announced two parallel share buy-back programmes; A Safe Harbour programme and a Block trade programme. Both programmes with the purpose of reducing the share capital cf. Company Announcement No. 6/2018. Please find enclosed details of the transactions that have been made under the programme.

