19.03.2018 09:52:39

UIE's share buy-back programme

On 6 March 2018, UIE announced two parallel share buy-back programmes; A Safe Harbour programme and a Block trade programme. Both programmes with the purpose of reducing the share capital cf. Company Announcement No. 6/2018. Please find enclosed details of the transactions that have been made under the programme.

UIE Share buy-back programme_19032018

Transactions_sharebuyback_19032018

