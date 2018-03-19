Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.03.2018 09:52:39
UIE's share buy-back programme
On 6 March 2018, UIE announced two parallel share buy-back programmes; A Safe Harbour programme and a Block trade programme. Both programmes with the purpose of reducing the share capital cf. Company Announcement No. 6/2018. Please find enclosed details of the transactions that have been made under the programme.
UIE Share buy-back programme_19032018
Transactions_sharebuyback_19032018
Nachrichten zu United International Enterprises Ltd UIEmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu United International Enterprises Ltd UIEmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}