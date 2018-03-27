<
27.03.2018 22:16:00

UDR Announces a 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase for 2018

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.3225 per share, payable in cash, on April 30, 2018 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2018. The April 30th dividend will be the 182nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

As previously announced in February, the Company’s annualized and declared 2018 common dividend of $1.29 per share represents a 4% increase over the annualized and declared common dividend of $1.24 per share in 2017.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the first quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.3492 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on April 30, 2018 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2018.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2017, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,728 apartment homes including 2,444 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program – West Coast Development JV. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Analysen zu UDR Incmehr Analysen

22.02.18 UDR Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
08.11.17 UDR Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.17 UDR Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.17 UDR Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.17 UDR Neutral BTIG Research

12:43
Grosses Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
08:25
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
