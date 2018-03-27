UDR Announces a 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase for 2018

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.3225 per share, payable in cash, on April 30, 2018 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2018. The April 30th dividend will be the 182nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

As previously announced in February, the Company’s annualized and declared 2018 common dividend of $1.29 per share represents a 4% increase over the annualized and declared common dividend of $1.24 per share in 2017.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the first quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.3492 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on April 30, 2018 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2018.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2017, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,728 apartment homes including 2,444 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program – West Coast Development JV. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

