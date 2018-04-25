UDR Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Net income per share was $0.30, Funds from Operations ("FFO”) per share was $0.47, FFO as Adjusted ("FFOA”) per share was $0.47, and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO”) per share was $0.45.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $80.8 million as compared to $25.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher gains on the sale of real estate.

Year-over-year same-store ("SS”) revenue, expense and net operating income ("NOI”) growth was 3.0 percent, 3.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Invested $20.0 million into Alameda Point, a 220-home Developer Capital Program ("DCP”) project located in Alameda, CA through a secured note. At quarter end, the Company’s DCP investment totaled $159.3 million.

Repurchased approximately 593 thousand common shares at an average price of $33.69 for approximately $20.0 million.

Elected Thomas W. Toomey as Chairman of the Company’s Board, in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective January 1, 2018. Contemporaneously, James D. Klingbeil was elected Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Reaffirmed full-year 2018 earnings and same-store guidance ranges.

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Net income per common share, diluted $0.30 $0.09 Conversion from GAAP share count (0.028) (0.009) Net gain on the sale of depreciable real estate owned (0.237) (0.043) Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (0.007) - Depreciation and amortization 0.413 0.400 Noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends 0.028 0.011 FFO per common share and unit, diluted $0.47 $0.45 Cost/(benefit) associated with debt extinguishment and other - 0.005 Net gain on the sale of non-depreciable real estate owned - (0.005) Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), including JVs, net 0.003 (0.001) FFOA per common share and unit, diluted $0.47 $0.45 Recurring capital expenditures (0.022) (0.023) AFFO per common share and unit, diluted $0.45 $0.43

A reconciliation of FFO, FFOA and AFFO to GAAP Net income attributable to common stockholders can be found on Attachment 2 of the Company’s first quarter Supplemental Financial Information.

Operations

In the first quarter, total revenue increased by $9.5 million, or 3.9 percent, to $253.3 million. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue from same-store communities, stabilized, non-mature and development communities.

In the first quarter, same-store NOI increased 2.7 percent year-over-year and was driven by same-store revenue growth of 3.0 percent and a 3.6 percent increase in same-store expenses. Weighted average same-store physical occupancy increased by 30 basis points year-over-year at 96.9 percent. The first quarter annualized rate of turnover was 40.0 percent, representing a 120 basis point decline year-over-year.

Summary of Same-Store Results First Quarter 2018 versus First Quarter 2017 Region Revenue

Growth Expense

Growth/

(Decline) NOI

Growth/

(Decline) % of

Same-Store

Portfolio(1) Same-Store

Occupancy(2) Number of

Same-Store

Homes(3) West 4.1 % 1.8 % 4.8 % 44.0 % 96.4 % 13,698 Mid-Atlantic 2.3 % 6.4 % 0.5 % 23.7 % 97.4 % 10,480 Northeast 0.4 % 4.2 % (1.2 )% 15.9 % 97.4 % 3,493 Southeast 4.8 % (0.1 )% 7.1 % 12.6 % 96.8 % 7,683 Southwest 0.9 % 8.2 % (3.4 )% 3.8 % 96.3 % 2,923 Total 3.0 % 3.6 % 2.7 % 100.0 % 96.9 % 38,277

(1) Based on Q1 2018 NOI. (2) Weighted average same-store occupancy for the quarter. (3) During the first quarter, 38,277 apartment homes were classified as same-store. The Company defines QTD SS Communities as those communities stabilized for five full consecutive quarters. These communities were owned and had stabilized occupancy and operating expenses as of the beginning of the quarter in the prior year, were not in process of any substantial redevelopment activities, and not held for disposition.

Sequential same-store NOI increased by 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2018 on same-store revenue growth of 1.0 percent and a 2.4 percent increase in same-store expenses. Weighted average same-store physical occupancy increased by 20 basis points sequentially to 96.9 percent.

Development and Redevelopment Activity

At the end of the first quarter, the Company’s development pipeline totaled $810.5 million at its pro-rata ownership interest. Of this total, 91 percent had been funded. All of the Company’s development communities were in lease-up as of the end of the first quarter. The development pipeline is currently expected to produce a weighted average spread between stabilized yields and current market cap rates of 150 to 200 basis points.

DCP

At the end of the first quarter, the Company’s DCP investment, including accrued return, totaled $159.3 million. Activity during the first quarter consisted of:

Invested $20.0 million into Alameda Point, a 220-home project located in Alameda, CA, through a secured note.

Agreed to transition OLiVE DTLA, a 293-home, $129.4 million West Coast Development Joint Venture ("WCDJV”) community located in Los Angeles, from a DCP project into a long-term hold.

Wholly-Owned Transactional Activity

During the first quarter, the Company sold Pacific Shores, a 264-home community located in Orange County, for $90.5 million or $342,800 per home. At the time of the sale, the community had a weighted average monthly revenue per occupied home of $2,053 and was 47 years old.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 593 thousand common shares at an average price of $33.69 for approximately $20.0 million.

At March 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $843.4 million of availability, through a combination of cash and undrawn capacity, on its credit facilities.

The Company’s total indebtedness at March 31, 2018 was $3.7 billion. The Company ended the quarter with fixed-rate debt representing 86.7 percent of its total debt, a total blended interest rate of 3.7 percent and a weighted average maturity of 5.1 years. The Company’s consolidated leverage was 33.1 percent versus 32.9 percent a year ago, its consolidated net-debt-to-EBITDAre was flat year-over-year at 5.8x and its consolidated fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.5x versus 4.4x a year ago.

Board of Directors

The Company’s Board of Directors elected Thomas W. Toomey to the position of Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2018, in addition to his current responsibilities as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President. James D. Klingbeil, who had served as Chairman since 2010, was elected Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Dividend

As previously announced, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.3225 per share. The dividend will be paid in cash on April 30, 2018 to UDR common stockholders of record as of April 9, 2018. The first quarter 2018 dividend represented the 182nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company has established the following earnings guidance ranges:

Net income per share $0.07 to $0.09 FFO per share $0.47 to $0.49 FFOA per share $0.47 to $0.49 AFFO per share $0.43 to $0.45

For the full-year 2018, the Company reaffirmed the following earnings guidance ranges:

Net income per share $0.50 to $0.54 FFO per share $1.91 to $1.95 FFOA per share $1.91 to $1.95 AFFO per share $1.76 to $1.80

For the full-year 2018, the Company reaffirmed the following same-store growth guidance ranges:

Revenue 2.50% to 3.50% Expense 2.50% to 3.50% Net operating income 2.50% to 3.50%

Additional assumptions for the Company’s second quarter and full-year 2018 guidance can be found on Attachment 15 of the Company’s first quarter Supplemental Financial Information. A reconciliation of FFO per share, FFOA per share and AFFO per share to GAAP Net income per share can be found on Attachment 16(D) of the Company’s first quarter Supplemental Financial Information. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on Attachments 16(A) through 16(D), "Definitions and Reconciliations,” of the Company’s first quarter Supplemental Financial Information.

Supplemental Information

The Company offers Supplemental Financial Information that provides details on the financial position and operating results of the Company which is available on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

UDR will host a webcast and conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2018 to discuss first quarter results. The webcast will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the teleconference dial 877-705-6003 for domestic and 201-493-6725 for international. A passcode is not necessary.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 26, 2018, by dialing 844-512-2921 for domestic and 412-317-6671 for international and entering the confirmation number, 13678176, when prompted for the passcode.

A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website at ir.udr.com.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and Supplemental Financial Information will be available on the Company’s website at ir.udr.com.

Mail -- For those without Internet access, the first quarter 2018 earnings report and Supplemental Financial Information will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call UDR Investor Relations at 720-348-7762.

Attachment 16(B)

UDR, Inc.

Definitions and Reconciliations

March 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

Funds from Operations as Adjusted ("FFO as Adjusted") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders: The Company defines FFO as Adjusted attributable to common stockholders and unitholders as FFO excluding the impact of acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable items including, but not limited to, prepayment costs/benefits associated with early debt retirement, gains or losses on sales of non-depreciable property and marketable securities, deferred tax valuation allowance increases and decreases, casualty-related expenses and recoveries, severance costs and legal costs.

Management believes that FFO as Adjusted is useful supplemental information regarding our operating performance as it provides a consistent comparison of our operating performance across time periods and allows investors to more easily compare our operating results with other REITs. FFO as Adjusted is not intended to represent cash flow or liquidity for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of our operating performance. The Company believes that net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to FFO as Adjusted. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO as Adjusted or similar FFO measures and, accordingly, our FFO as Adjusted may not always be comparable to FFO as Adjusted or similar FFO measures calculated by other REITs. FFO as Adjusted should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity. A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO as Adjusted is provided on Attachment 2.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders: The Company defines FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders as net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate or of investments in non-consolidated investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of depreciable real estate held by the investee, gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for noncontrolling interests, unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. This definition conforms with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust's definition issued in April 2002. In the computation of diluted FFO, if OP Units, DownREIT Units, unvested restricted stock, unvested LTIP units, stock options, and the shares of Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock are dilutive, they are included in the diluted share count.

Management considers FFO a useful metric for investors as the Company uses FFO in evaluating property acquisitions and its operating performance and believes that FFO should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of the Company's activities in accordance with GAAP. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. A reconciliation from net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO is provided on Attachment 2.

Held For Disposition Communities: The Company defines Held for Disposition Communities as those communities that were held for sale as of the end of the most recent quarter.

Joint Venture Reconciliation at UDR's weighted average ownership interest: In thousands 1Q 2018 Income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities $ (1,677 ) Management fee 1,205 Interest expense 9,558 Depreciation 14,340 General and administrative 125 West Coast Development JV Preferred Return - Attachment 12(B) (1,022 ) Developer Capital Program - Other (excludes Alameda Point Block 11) (1,428 ) Other (income)/expense 167 Total Joint Venture NOI at UDR's Ownership Interest $ 21,268

Net Operating Income ("NOI”): The Company defines NOI as rental income less direct property rental expenses. Rental income represents gross market rent and other revenues less adjustments for concessions, vacancy loss and bad debt. Rental expenses include real estate taxes, insurance, personnel, utilities, repairs and maintenance, administrative and marketing. Excluded from NOI is property management expense which is calculated as 2.75% of property revenue to cover the regional supervision and accounting costs related to consolidated property operations, and land rent.

Management considers NOI a useful metric for investors as it is a more meaningful representation of a community’s continuing operating performance than net income as it is prior to corporate-level expense allocations, general and administrative costs, capital structure and depreciation and amortization and is a widely used input, along with capitalization rates, in the determination of real estate valuations. A reconciliation from net income attributable to UDR, Inc. to NOI is provided below.

In thousands 1Q 2018 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 Net income/(loss) attributable to UDR, Inc. $ 81,756 $ 69,280 $ 16,190 $ 10,157 $ 25,967 Property management 6,888 6,878 6,827 6,728 6,635 Other operating expenses 2,009 3,050 1,950 2,369 1,691 Real estate depreciation and amortization 108,136 109,401 107,171 108,450 105,032 Interest expense 29,943 34,211 30,095 33,866 30,539 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 940 586 2,056 1,191 502 General and administrative 11,759 11,590 12,467 11,434 13,075 Tax provision/(benefit), net 227 (1,065 ) 127 366 332 (Income)/loss from unconsolidated entities 1,677 (19,666 ) (1,819 ) 1,426 (11,198 ) Interest income and other (income)/expense, net (2,759 ) (548 ) (481 ) (515 ) (427 ) Joint venture management and other fees (2,822 ) (2,764 ) (2,827 ) (3,321 ) (2,570 ) Other depreciation and amortization 1,691 1,648 1,585 1,567 1,608 (Gain)/loss on sale of real estate owned, net of tax (70,300 ) (41,272 ) - - (2,132 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,469 6,347 1,380 905 2,429 Total consolidated NOI $ 176,614 $ 177,676 $ 174,721 $ 174,623 $ 171,483

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements.” Words such as "expects,” "intends,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "likely,” "will,” "seeks,” "estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, unfavorable changes in the apartment market, changing economic conditions, the impact of inflation/deflation on rental rates and property operating expenses, expectations concerning the availability of capital and the stabilization of the capital markets, the impact of competition and competitive pricing, acquisitions, developments and redevelopments not achieving anticipated results, delays in completing developments and redevelopments, delays in completing lease-ups on schedule or at expected rent and occupancy levels, expectations on job growth, home affordability and demand/supply ratio for multifamily housing, expectations concerning development and redevelopment activities, expectations on occupancy levels and rental rates, expectations concerning joint ventures and partnerships with third parties, expectations that automation will help grow net operating income, expectations on annualized net operating income and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required under the U.S. securities laws.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,464 apartment homes including 1,953 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program – WCDJV. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Attachment 1 UDR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (1) Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands, except per share amounts 2018 2017 REVENUES: Rental income $ 250,483 $ 241,271 Joint venture management and other fees 2,822 2,570 Total revenues 253,305 243,841 OPERATING EXPENSES: Property operating and maintenance 40,587 39,600 Real estate taxes and insurance 33,282 30,188 Property management 6,888 6,635 Other operating expenses 2,009 1,691 Real estate depreciation and amortization 108,136 105,032 General and administrative 11,759 13,075 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 940 502 Other depreciation and amortization 1,691 1,608 Total operating expenses 205,292 198,331 Operating income 48,013 45,510 Income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities (2) (1,677 ) 11,198 Interest expense (29,943 ) (29,023 ) (Cost)/benefit associated with debt extinguishment and other - (1,516 ) Total interest expense (29,943 ) (30,539 ) Interest income and other income/(expense), net 2,759 427 Income/(loss) before income taxes and gain/(loss) on sale of real estate owned 19,152 26,596 Tax (provision)/benefit, net (227 ) (332 ) Income/(loss) from continuing operations 18,925 26,264 Gain/(loss) on sale of real estate owned, net of tax 70,300 2,132 Net income/(loss) 89,225 28,396 Net (income)/loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and DownREIT Partnership (7,390 ) (2,338 ) Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (79 ) (91 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to UDR, Inc. 81,756 25,967 Distributions to preferred stockholders - Series E (Convertible) (955 ) (929 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 80,801 $ 25,038 Income/(loss) per weighted average common share - basic: $ 0.30 $ 0.09 Income/(loss) per weighted average common share - diluted: $ 0.30 $ 0.09 Common distributions declared per share $ 0.3225 $ 0.3100 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 267,546 266,790 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 269,208 268,688

(1) See Attachment 16 for definitions and other terms. (2) During the three months ended March 31, 2017, UDR exercised its fixed price option to acquire CityLine, a West Coast Development JV community in Seattle, WA, and recorded a $12.2 million gain on consolidation.

Attachment 2 UDR, Inc. Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (1) Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands, except per share and unit amounts 2018 2017 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 80,801 $ 25,038 Real estate depreciation and amortization 108,136 105,032 Noncontrolling interests 7,469 2,429 Real estate depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated joint ventures 14,340 13,767 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (2) (2,100 ) - Net gain on the sale of unconsolidated depreciable property - (12,158 ) Net gain on the sale of depreciable real estate owned (70,300 ) (552 ) Funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, basic $ 138,346 $ 133,556 Distributions to preferred stockholders - Series E (Convertible) (3) 955 929 FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, diluted $ 139,301 $ 134,485 FFO per common share and unit, basic $ 0.47 $ 0.46 FFO per common share and unit, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of common shares and OP/DownREIT Units outstanding - basic 292,052 291,752 Weighted average number of common shares, OP/DownREIT Units, and common stock equivalents outstanding - diluted 296,725 296,678 Impact of adjustments to FFO: Cost/(benefit) associated with debt extinguishment and other $ - $ 1,516 Net gain on the sale of non-depreciable real estate owned (4) - (1,580 ) Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 1,009 502 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries) on unconsolidated joint ventures, net - (881 ) $ 1,009 $ (443 ) FFO as Adjusted attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, diluted $ 140,310 $ 134,042 FFO as Adjusted per common share and unit, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.45 Recurring capital expenditures (6,669 ) (6,791 ) AFFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, diluted $ 133,641 $ 127,251 AFFO per common share and unit, diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.43

(1) See Attachment 16 for definitions and other terms. (2) During the three months ended March 31, 2018, UDR adopted ASU No. 2016 01, Financial Instruments – Overall (Subtopic 825-10), Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities. The updated standard requires certain equity securities to be measured at fair value on the balance sheet, with changes in fair value recognized in net income. The adoption of the standard resulted in UDR recording a gain of $2.1 million in Interest income and other income/(expense), net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. As such, the cumulative effect of the change in accounting principle is backed out for FFO. (3) Series E preferred shares are dilutive for purposes of calculating FFO per share. Consequently, distributions to Series E preferred stockholders are added to FFO and the weighted average number of shares are included in the denominator when calculating FFO per common share and unit, diluted. (4) The GAAP gain for the three months ended March 31, 2017 is $2.1 million, of which $1.6 million is FFO gain related to the sale of land parcels. The FFO gain is backed out for FFO as Adjusted.

Attachment 3 UDR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (1) March 31, December 31, In thousands, except share and per share amounts 2018 2017 ASSETS Real estate owned: Real estate held for investment $ 9,558,744 $ 9,584,716 Less: accumulated depreciation (3,407,025 ) (3,326,312 ) Real estate held for investment, net 6,151,719 6,258,404 Real estate under development (net of accumulated depreciation of $6,790 and $3,854) 644,207 588,636 Total real estate owned, net of accumulated depreciation 6,795,926 6,847,040 Cash and cash equivalents 1,083 2,038 Restricted cash 19,770 19,792 Notes receivable, net 39,469 19,469 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures, net 732,578 720,830 Other assets 120,222 124,104 Total assets $ 7,709,048 $ 7,733,273 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Secured debt $ 801,523 $ 803,269 Unsecured debt 2,879,150 2,868,394 Real estate taxes payable 24,130 18,349 Accrued interest payable 28,850 33,432 Security deposits and prepaid rent 35,321 31,916 Distributions payable 95,122 91,455 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 83,054 102,956 Total liabilities 3,947,150 3,949,771 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and DownREIT Partnership 876,120 948,138 Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 2,780,994 shares of 8.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible issued and outstanding (2,780,994 shares at December 31, 2017) 46,200 46,200 15,805,518 shares of Series F outstanding (15,852,721 shares at December 31, 2017) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized 267,583,892 shares issued and outstanding (267,822,069 shares at December 31, 2017) 2,676 2,678 Additional paid-in capital 4,638,766 4,651,205 Distributions in excess of net income (1,808,907 ) (1,871,603 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net (1,276 ) (2,681 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,877,460 2,825,800 Noncontrolling interests 8,318 9,564 Total equity 2,885,778 2,835,364 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,709,048 $ 7,733,273

(1) See Attachment 16 for definitions and other terms.

Attachment 4(C) UDR, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) (1) Quarter Ended Coverage Ratios March 31, 2018 Net income/(loss) $ 89,225 Adjustments: Interest expense, including costs associated with debt extinguishment 29,943 Real estate depreciation and amortization 108,136 Other depreciation and amortization 1,691 Income tax provision/(benefit), net 227 Net gain on the sale of depreciable real estate owned (70,300 ) Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 23,898 EBITDAre $ 182,820 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 1,009 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (2,100 ) Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures (23,898 ) (Income)/loss from unconsolidated entities 1,677 Management fee expense on unconsolidated joint ventures (1,205 ) Consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items $ 158,303 Annualized consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items $ 633,212 Interest expense, including costs associated with debt extinguishment 29,943 Capitalized interest expense 4,573 Total interest $ 34,516 Preferred dividends $ 955 Total debt $ 3,680,673 Cash (1,083 ) Net debt $ 3,679,590 Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items 4.6x Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items 4.5x Consolidated Net Debt-to-EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items 5.8x Debt Covenant Overview Unsecured Line of Credit Covenants (2) Required Actual Compliance Maximum Leverage Ratio =60.0% 33.8%(2) Yes Minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio =1.5x 3.7x Yes Maximum Secured Debt Ratio =40.0% 12.9% Yes Minimum Unencumbered Pool Leverage Ratio =150.0% 352.5% Yes Senior Unsecured Note Covenants (3) Required Actual Compliance Debt as a percentage of Total Assets =65.0% 33.2%(3) Yes Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Annual Service Charge =1.5x 5.1x Yes Secured Debt as a percentage of Total Assets =40.0% 7.2% Yes Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt =150.0% 300.7% Yes Securities Ratings Debt Preferred Outlook Commercial Paper Moody's Investors Service Baa1 Baa2 Stable P-2 Standard & Poor's BBB+ BBB- Stable A-2 Gross % of Number of 1Q 2018 NOI (1) Carrying Value Total Gross Asset Summary Homes ($000s) % of NOI ($000s) Carrying Value Unencumbered assets 31,729 $ 146,434 82.9 % $ 8,497,601 83.2 % Encumbered assets 8,105 30,180 17.1 % 1,712,140 16.8 % 39,834 $ 176,614 100.0 % $ 10,209,741 100.0 %

(1) See Attachment 16 for definitions and other terms. (2) As defined in our credit agreement dated October 20, 2015. (3) As defined in our indenture dated November 1, 1995 as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time.

Attachment 16(D)

UDR, Inc.

Definitions and Reconciliations

March 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

All guidance is based on current expectations of future economic conditions and the judgment of the Company's management team. The following reconciles from GAAP Net income/(loss) per share for full year 2018 and second quarter of 2018 to forecasted FFO, FFO as Adjusted and AFFO per share and unit:

Full-Year 2018 Low High Forecasted net income per diluted share $ 0.50 $ 0.54 Conversion from GAAP share count (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Net gain on the sale of depreciable real estate owned (0.24 ) (0.24 ) Depreciation 1.65 1.65 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Noncontrolling interests 0.04 0.04 Preferred dividends 0.01 0.01 Forecasted FFO per diluted share and unit $ 1.91 $ 1.95 Disposition-related FFO - - Cost associated with debt extinguishment - - Casualty-related charges/(recoveries) - - Forecasted FFO as Adjusted per diluted share and unit $ 1.91 $ 1.95 Recurring capital expenditures (0.15 ) (0.15 ) Forecasted AFFO per diluted share and unit $ 1.76 $ 1.80 2Q 2018 Low High Forecasted net income per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Conversion from GAAP share count (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Depreciation 0.41 0.41 Noncontrolling interests - - Preferred dividends - - Forecasted FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.47 $ 0.49 Disposition-related FFO - - Cost associated with debt extinguishment - - Casualty-related charges/(recoveries) - - Forecasted FFO as Adjusted per diluted share and unit $ 0.47 $ 0.49 Recurring capital expenditures (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Forecasted AFFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.43 $ 0.45

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006516/en/