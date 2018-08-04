04.08.2018 20:30:00

U.S. Army And Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announce Student-Athlete Award Winner

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame named high school student-athlete Benjamin Dwyerof Baldwinsville, N.Y., as the 2018 U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence winner. Dwyer, one of 25 finalists vying for the honor, was announced as the winner of the prestigious award during a luncheon at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two "Gold Jackets" (living Hall of Famers) – tight end KELLEN WINSLOW and cornerback/safety AENEAS WILLIAMS– presented Dwyer with the award.

The Award for Excellence program highlights the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior level high school athletes in the United States, the program focuses on athletic achievement combined with excellence in academics and community engagement.

"These student-athletes here today have continuously displayed discipline, dedication and commitment to their teams. They stand out not just because they are exceptional in academics, athletics, and civic-mindedness, but because they are leaders among their peers," said Joe Adams, events director, Army Marketing and Research Group. "Throughout his young life, Ben has demonstrated that he won't quit and failure is never an option – the core of the Army ethos. He will represent the Army and the Hall with honor and distinction."

"These young people have learned that athletic competition is more than a game. The virtues and values such as commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence which they learn from their participation in sports, combined with their dedication to academics and service to their communities are shaping them into the young men and women of character, nobility and honor," shared David Baker, President & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The finalists and their guests will attend the 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony this evening at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium that will be televised nationally on ESPN and NFL Network.

For more information on the program, visit ProFootballHOF.com/Army

#Award4Excellence

ABOUT THE ARMY MARKETING AND RESEARCH GROUP (AMRG)
The Army Marketing and Research Group (AMRG) is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis and accessions analysis organization. The AMRG develops innovative and effective ways to: connect with the American public and make the Army more accessible and understood; increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service; and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of choice.

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME
Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!"  that chronicles America's most popular sport. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, also voted Top Tourist Attraction in Ohio, was named the Best Attraction for Sports Fans in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

Construction on Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, an $899 million development project that includes 10 main components, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus. 

@ProFootballHOF 

Contacts:

Rachel Gutting, Communications Coordinator


Pro Football Hall of Fame


Rachel.Gutting@ProFootballHOF.com; 330-588-3671




Jane Scrivner, Senior Manager


Weber Shandwick  


jscrivner@webershandwick.com; 651-247-8837

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-and-pro-football-hall-of-fame-announce-student-athlete-award-winner-300690344.html

SOURCE Pro Football Hall of Fame

