U.S. Army And Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announce Student-Athlete Award Winner

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame named high school student-athlete Benjamin Dwyerof Baldwinsville, N.Y., as the 2018 U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence winner. Dwyer, one of 25 finalists vying for the honor, was announced as the winner of the prestigious award during a luncheon at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two "Gold Jackets" (living Hall of Famers) – tight end KELLEN WINSLOW and cornerback/safety AENEAS WILLIAMS– presented Dwyer with the award.

The Award for Excellence program highlights the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior level high school athletes in the United States, the program focuses on athletic achievement combined with excellence in academics and community engagement.

"These student-athletes here today have continuously displayed discipline, dedication and commitment to their teams. They stand out not just because they are exceptional in academics, athletics, and civic-mindedness, but because they are leaders among their peers," said Joe Adams, events director, Army Marketing and Research Group. "Throughout his young life, Ben has demonstrated that he won't quit and failure is never an option – the core of the Army ethos. He will represent the Army and the Hall with honor and distinction."

"These young people have learned that athletic competition is more than a game. The virtues and values such as commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence which they learn from their participation in sports, combined with their dedication to academics and service to their communities are shaping them into the young men and women of character, nobility and honor," shared David Baker, President & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The finalists and their guests will attend the 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony this evening at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium that will be televised nationally on ESPN and NFL Network.

