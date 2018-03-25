U.K. Reportedly To Direct Facebook, Google To Simplify Data Management Policies

(RTTNews) - The U.K. government will direct Facebook Inc., Google, Twitter Inc. and other tech companies to simplify their data management policies for consumers after disclosures about recent breaches, the Sunday Times reported.

The Sunday Times reported that Matt Hancock, the U.K. digital, culture and media secretary, told the newspaper that the digital powerhouses were failing to provide users with clear and concise terms and conditions for how personal data is used. His goal is to get the information onto one page.

Facebook's service agreement has more than 3,700 words and Twitter has 11,000 words, the newspaper said. The government has summoned executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter to a meeting in April to discuss data management practices.