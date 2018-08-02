Two-Wheeler Lubricant Brand Awareness High in Southeast Asian Countries, According to Kline

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Southeast Asia, quality, recommendation from a mechanic, and trust in a brand are cited as the most important reasons for frequently using a two-wheeler lubricant brand, according to Kline's recently published report Two-wheeler Lubricant Brands and Consumer Insights. The report covers responses from more than 2,000 respondents in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. To learn about key insights from this unique report REGISTER for Kline's webinar, happening on September 6, 2018.

In most of the countries studied, motorcycles were found to be the most popular two-wheeler type among the two-wheeler owners surveyed. Vehicles with an engine capacity of up to 250cc are more popular in these countries, as the majority use their two-wheeler as a means of daily transportation. Other uses of two-wheelers include home delivery of food, bike taxis, excursions, and motor sports.

Awareness of two-wheeler lubricant brands, based on the number of two-wheeler owners who reported they knew which brand they wanted to buy before they went to a store or workshop, is high in the countries surveyed. However, it does vary widely by region. A popular brand in one country may or may not be the most popular brand in another, or even across cities in the same country.

In a majority of the countries analyzed, a smaller number of companies account for a large share of the two-wheeler lubricant market. However, in China and Vietnam, many suppliers participate in a highly fragmented market. In China, the demand for motorcycle oil is still low-end and highly competitive in price, with a few large brands and many small brands catering to customer needs.

"As the result of this study we were able to identify the most popular two-wheeler lubricant brands in a country, two-wheeler owners' reasons for using a brand, their workshop selection criteria, and the leading media used for creating brand awareness," says Sushmita Dutta, Project Manager at Kline's energy practice."

Based on two-wheeler owner surveys, TV advertisements, garage mechanics, and staff at workshops/stores are the most effective routes to create brand awareness about two-wheeler lubricant brands. To raise wider brand awareness brands have also moved to participate in events beneficial to the local community, such as Shell's partnership with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research to improve road safety. Castrol (BP) Malaysia provides similar community outreach through their Mechanic Academy, a one-day workshop with a syllabus focusing on the latest trends and developments in automotive technology and the role of lubricants in high-performance engines.

The report also identifies that most service providers in this region sell lubricants and auto parts, in addition to providing vehicle maintenance. Most of the service providers in this region also service all types of two-wheelers, with Malaysia and the Philippines being the exceptions, where service providers focus on motorcycles.

The survey for Two-wheeler Lubricant Brands and Consumer Insights was conducted from fourth quarter 2017 to first quarter 2018 and covers both tier-I and tier-II cities in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The market research study focuses on three consumer groups: two-wheeler owners, two-wheeler maintenance providers, and two-wheeler lubricant retailers. Based on the survey results of these respondent groups, the top five popular brands of two-wheeler lubricants in each of the seven countries are identified. The study will help subscribers identify how the leading lubricant brands are ranked on different attributes by maintenance managers, mechanics, two-wheeler owners, and lubricant resellers based on their needs and interests.

To learn about key insights from this unique report REGISTER for Kline's webinar, happening on September 6, 2018.

About Kline

Kline is a worldwide consulting and research firm dedicated to providing the kind of insight and knowledge that helps companies find a clear path to success. The firm has served the management consulting and market research needs of organizations in the agrochemicals, chemicals, materials, energy, life sciences, and consumer products industries for over 50 years. For more information, visit Kline website.

For more information contact:

Vera Sandarova

Marketing Communications

Vera.Sandarova@Klinegroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-wheeler-lubricant-brand-awareness-high-in-southeast-asian-countries-according-to-kline-300691184.html

SOURCE Kline