Twelve Haggen Stores Voluntarily Recall Select Deli Products in Cooperation with Taylor Farms' Onion Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with the Taylor Farms recall of diced yellow onions that may be contaminated with Salmonella, 12 Haggen stores are voluntarily recalling deli products that contain raw Taylor Farms brand diced yellow onions.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The following recalled products were sold in the deli from the full-service and/or self-service cases and packaged in clear containers. The sell-by date was printed on the scale label that is affixed to the product's packaging:

Product Name First six digits of

the UPC code Sell-by dates Old Fashion Potato Salad 202932 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Cashew Chicken Salad 202928 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Turkey Curry Salad 202986 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18

The following recalled products were sold in the deli from the self-service case. The sell-by date was printed on the scale label that is affixed to the product's packaging:

Product Name First six digits of

the UPC code Sell-by dates Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap 203681 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Cashew Chicken Croissants (2-pack) 203908 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Cashew Chicken Croissant Tray 203812 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Tartar Sauce 202804 3/13/18 up to and including 3/27/18

The cashew chicken products were packaged on a tray with a clear plastic cover. The tartar sauce was packaged in a clear 12 oz. container. The recalled tartar sauce was also offered as a condiment with made-to-order Fish & Chips from the deli:

Product Name First six digits of

the UPC code Purchase dates Tartar Sauce (Served as a condiment

with made-to-order Fish & Chips) 206000; 206001;

206004; 206006 3/13/18 up to and including 3/17/18

The products were sold at the following Haggen stores:

31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

98277 2814 Meridian, Bellingham, WA 98225

98225 757 Haggen Drive, Burlington, WA 98223

98223 1313 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia, WA 98502

98502 2900 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA 98226

98226 26603 72nd Avenue NW, Stanwood, WA 98292

98292 1301 Avenue D, Snohomish, WA 09290

09290 1815 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248

98248 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville, WA 98072

98072 2601 East Division, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

98273 8915 Market Place NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

98258 3711 88th Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270

No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported to date. Haggen is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who purchased the recalled products from the above-listed stores should discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Haggen Customer Service at (800) 995-1902.

