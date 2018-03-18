|
18.03.2018 07:45:00
Twelve Haggen Stores Voluntarily Recall Select Deli Products in Cooperation with Taylor Farms' Onion Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with the Taylor Farms recall of diced yellow onions that may be contaminated with Salmonella, 12 Haggen stores are voluntarily recalling deli products that contain raw Taylor Farms brand diced yellow onions.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
The following recalled products were sold in the deli from the full-service and/or self-service cases and packaged in clear containers. The sell-by date was printed on the scale label that is affixed to the product's packaging:
Product Name
First six digits of
Sell-by dates
Old Fashion Potato Salad
202932
3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18
Cashew Chicken Salad
202928
3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18
Turkey Curry Salad
202986
3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18
The following recalled products were sold in the deli from the self-service case. The sell-by date was printed on the scale label that is affixed to the product's packaging:
Product Name
First six digits of
Sell-by dates
Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap
203681
3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18
Cashew Chicken Croissants (2-pack)
203908
3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18
Cashew Chicken Croissant Tray
203812
3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18
Tartar Sauce
202804
3/13/18 up to and including 3/27/18
The cashew chicken products were packaged on a tray with a clear plastic cover. The tartar sauce was packaged in a clear 12 oz. container. The recalled tartar sauce was also offered as a condiment with made-to-order Fish & Chips from the deli:
Product Name
First six digits of
Purchase dates
Tartar Sauce (Served as a condiment
206000; 206001;
3/13/18 up to and including 3/17/18
The products were sold at the following Haggen stores:
- 31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor, WA 98277
- 2814 Meridian, Bellingham, WA 98225
- 757 Haggen Drive, Burlington, WA 98223
- 1313 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia, WA 98502
- 2900 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA 98226
- 26603 72nd Avenue NW, Stanwood, WA 98292
- 1301 Avenue D, Snohomish, WA 09290
- 1815 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248
- 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
- 2601 East Division, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- 8915 Market Place NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
- 3711 88th Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270
No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported to date. Haggen is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
Customers who purchased the recalled products from the above-listed stores should discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Haggen Customer Service at (800) 995-1902.
For media inquiries:
Allison McGillivray
503.509.9719
allison@weinsteinpr.com
Deborah Pleva
503.250.4750
deb@weinsteinpr.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twelve-haggen-stores-voluntarily-recall-select-deli-products-in-cooperation-with-taylor-farms-onion-recall-due-to-possible-salmonella-contamination-300615643.html
SOURCE Haggen
