Turning meetings into meaningful experiences at Hilton Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR,Malaysia, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) award-winning programme 'Meet with Purpose' initiative serves as a guide to help hotels enrich their meetings and events offerings with responsible practices sets new benchmark in Malaysia. Hilton Malaysia will now offer meeting requirements venues and facilities with its 'Meet with Purpose' programme making it the ideal choice when booking for meetings to presentation, seminars and product launches.

With Hilton's innovative 'Meet with Purpose' programme, all Hilton hotels will have more meeting and event space than anyone else in the world.

The initiative is introduced throughout Hilton Malaysia's nine properties Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang and Malaysia's new Hilton brand, Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman North.

Meet with Purpose provides meeting professionals with sustainable choices to incorporate into events that not only enhances the experiences of attendees, but also aligne with many customers' corporate responsibility goals. Inspired by its global corporate responsibility strategy, 'Travel with Purpose', 'Meet with Purpose' programme focuses on three essential pillars: Mindful Eating, Mindful Meeting and Mindful Being.

Mindful Eating is about offering a food and beverage experience that supports a healthier lifestyle and helps sustain engagement during meetings and events commented Chef Ridzuan Malek, Executive Chef at Hilton Petaling Jaya. "Drawing from today's dietary trends, food and beverage options favor local and seasonal ingredients while offering creativity in presentation which encourages planners to incorporate nutritionally balanced menus. When you go for a meeting, you see so many food products but with this concept, we now focus a lot on mindful and healthy eating, so that you are aware of what you eat. This is all based on healthy food items, which are locally sourced. We encourage everyone in using all his or her senses in choosing to eat food that is both satisfying and nourishing to their body."

Constance Lee, Assistant Director of Sales Groups, Conferences & Event spoke more about Mindful Meeting by commenting that clients today are becoming more environmentally savvy and additionally more conscious when holding meetings. Lee further added, "Being an environmentally conscious company, it's our responsibility to promote and offer options and practices that reduce the use of resources and waste production in the meetings and events setting. By June of this year, Hilton Malaysia, will Say No to Plastic; plastic water bottles are replaced with glass bottles or pitchers and each delegate when attending a meeting will now receive recycled pens, notepads upon request."

Meet with Purpose offers the possibility to calculate the Carbon Footprint of the meeting with the LightStay Meeting Calculator. Hilton's approach to corporate responsibility and sustainability aims to deliver value to businesses, guests, franchise and business partners and communities.

Image having a quick exercise in between your full day meetings, the third pillar under 'Meet with Purpose'; Mindful Being is about assisting meeting planners on ways to incorporate well-being into their meetings with ideas that pump up energy and boost creative thinking encouraging planners to incorporate interesting ideas into their itinerary. In-house Spa and Gym Manager Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Aizar Othman is on hand to provide access to outdoor space, breakout areas, provide standing tables and even plan for opportunities to move during meetings and add in a greater number of shorter breaks, found to be more beneficial than longer breaks.

Think about your breaks in between full day back-to-back meetings or even conferences. We can cater to the needs of every one and create a room that is a personal wellbeing stage, a guestroom dedicated to movement and mindfulness, accessorized with 'fit' gear such as exercise balls, yoga mats and stretch bands, set up mindfulness booths like massage chairs or headsets with relaxing music during coffee breaks, even provide access to fitness facilities and personal trainers.

Hilton's efforts to provide meetings for their guests with invigorating wellbeing solutions is supreme with Hilton's innovative 'Meet with Purpose' programme. It not only improves meeting efficiencies and enhances the wellbeing of delegates but also ensures a successful and productive meeting, which has a big impact on organizational goals. Whatever your meeting requirements, you can relax in the knowledge that our unrivalled hospitality, flexible catering options and experienced staff will ensure your event is a resounding success.

Reasons to book with us:

Award Winning Hotels

Tailor made packages

Meeting space in every major business center in Malaysia

Bespoke menus, themed and attractive breaks

Environmental friendly solutions

Business Centre Facilities

Personalized service, experienced team on site

Unique to the industry, 'Meet with Purpose' shows once again Hilton developing new products and services that are one-step ahead of the game. Whether you are planning a business gathering or a social event, we at Hilton want to help you make it meaningful. Book your dates now from 1st April - 30thJune 2018 for events that place from 1st April - 31stDecember 2018.

For more information call +603 - 7624 9119 or +603 - 2264 2935 or email KULHI_Hilton_NSO@hilton.com

