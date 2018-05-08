|
08.05.2018 22:15:00
Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2018.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its three focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless Products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking Products and the VaporBeast® distribution engine in NewGen Products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about TPB is available from its corporate website, http://www.turningpointbrands.com.
