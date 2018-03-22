Turkcell Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2018. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at http://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/key-financial-and-operational-data/investor-kit

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell's Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr and/or 0090 212 313 1888.

