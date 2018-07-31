31.07.2018 09:00:00

Tuckerton Meadows Townhome Association Chooses mem property management

TUCKERTON, N.J., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mem property management, a highly-rated New Jersey property management company, was recently selected as the new property management company for the Tuckerton Meadows Townhome Association, a lovely 148-unit townhome community in Tuckerton, New Jersey along the Jersey Shore in Ocean County, New Jersey.

"We are very excited to have been chosen as the new property management company for the Tuckerton Meadows Townhome Association and look forward to working with an outstanding board to support this wonderful townhome community," says Martin Laderman, founder, and CEO of mem property management in New Jersey.

Tuckerton Meadows residents appreciate the low property taxes, convenient transportation options, and well-regarded Pinelands Regional School system. Tuckerton Meadows residents also are able to enjoy several attractive community amenities, ilot/playgrounde trail boasting stunning bayfront views, an outdoor tennis and recreation area and a tot lot / playground area perfect for families with small children and grandparents looking for a convenient and safe place to take their visiting grandchildren.

The Tuckerton Seaport, located in the center of town on Main Street, is a working maritime museum and village, featuring several re-created historic buildings. Along Main Street next to the Seaport are many shopping options for local residents. The Tuckerton Emporium and the Village Shoppes at the Middle of the Shore, offer dozens of boutique and specialty stores and there are many nearby restaurants and cafes with a distinctly local, Jersey shore flavor.

Tuckerton is a 15-minute drive from Long Beach Island and Manahawkin, and 30 minutes away from Atlantic City and the Atlantic City International Airport. The close proximity to Philadelphia and ample commuting options to New York City, have helped make Ocean County one of the fastest growing areas of New Jersey.

"Tuckerton Meadows is a family-friendly, well-maintained community with an excellent location a short drive to some of the best beaches in New Jersey," says Matthew Laderman, VP of mem property management, "it is a place anyone would be proud to call home."

About mem property management

mem property management is a privately held NJ property management company founded by Martin H. Laderman, with the vision to increase property value through solid, experienced management. Since that time, the company has expanded to manage dozens of properties from its New York border to the Jersey Shore and Gold Coast.

mem property management is privileged to serve some of the finest communities throughout New Jersey including many of the major developers and builders as well as communities as diverse as small ocean-front condominiums to large master-planned communities with several hundred homes to age-restricted retirement communities.

To learn more about mem property management corporation, its services or its policies, please visit http://www.memproperty.com/ or call 609-599-2870.

 

SOURCE mem property

