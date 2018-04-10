Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study

Proving its unparalleled quality and reputation among trade professionals, Trex Company (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 premium decking and railing brand, edged out its competitors once again to secure the highest number of top spots in Builder magazine’s 2018 Brand Use Study.

For the 11th year in a row – an unprecedented streak achieved by no other manufacturer – Trex® was honored as the "brand used most” and "brand used most in the past two years” for the composite/PVC decking category. Trex also took the top position in the "quality” category in this year’s study.

This year’s results further solidify Trex’s leadership position. More than 34 percent of respondents selected Trex as the brand they specify and use most – twice the number of the closest competitor. Trex also prevailed as the "brand used most in the past two years” category, receiving 15 percent more votes than the closest competitor. In the "quality” category, which appraises product performance and ease of installation, Trex earned the highest rating among its competitors, a 5.8 on a 7-point scale.

"Year after year, the results of the Builder Brand Use Study prove without question that there’s one brand contractors and industry professionals turn to when it comes to quality, performance and reliability – and that’s Trex,” said Adam Zambanini, vice president of marketing for Trex. "For more than 25 years, we’ve built an unshakeable reputation by continually delivering on our brand promise of performance, innovation and aesthetics, and we’re proud to not only have earned, but maintained, our status as the leader in the industry.”

The 2018 Builder Brand Use Study, sponsored by Hanley Wood and conducted by The Farnsworth Group, a leading industry market research firm, surveyed nearly 1,000 professional builders, contractors and industry professionals. Highlights of the study are published in the April 2018 issue of Builder as well as posted to Builder’s website, builderonline.com.

