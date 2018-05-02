Trend Offset Printing and LSC Communications Enter into a Definitive Agreement for Trend to Acquire LSC’s Retail Offset Printing Facilities

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) and Trend Offset Printing announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Trend to acquire LSC’s retail offset printing facilities. Newspaper inserts, which are traditionally used by retailers to advertise promotional offers, are the main product produced on LSC’s retail offset assets. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter.

Anthony Lienau, Chairman of the Board of Trend Offset, commented, "This acquisition will further Trend’s commitment to the retail sector of our business. Trend Offset is dedicated to providing all clients with great customer service, superior quality and increasing speed to market across all of our plants and platforms. We look forward to providing a smooth transition for customers and employees alike.”

John Coyle, President of LSC’s Catalog and Retail business, commented, "LSC’s priority is to create a seamless transition for our retail offset clients. With Trend as a strong leader in retail offset printing and LSC’s continued focus on our key growth areas, such as new technologies, digital solutions, postal optimization and logistic services, this direction will provide the greatest opportunity for both companies to deliver even more value for our clients.”

About Trend Offset Printing

Founded in 1986, Trend Offset Printing is a full-service commercial printing company, with revenue in excess of $300 million annually and growing. Trend has facilities in California, Texas and Florida producing a wide range of products in the publishing, retail, and direct mail industries.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The company’s traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSC’s supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSC’s filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

