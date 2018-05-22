<
22.05.2018 08:30:32

Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

   

Brussels, Tuesday May 22, 2018, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

  • On May 15, 2018 BlackRock Inc. crossed downward the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.65%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 4.87%, down from 4.98%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

For the complete press release, please read the enclosed PDF.

       Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality.
Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 26,800 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.
Financial figures take into account the announced divestment of Polyamides

Caroline Jacobs Kimberly Stewart Jodi Allen Geoffroy Raskin Bisser Alexandrov
Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations
+32 2 264 1530 +32 2 264 3694 +1 609 860 4608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687
     
     
     
     


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire

