09.05.2018 22:15:00

Transcat Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call

Wednesday, May 23, 2018
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.transcat.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Wednesday, May 30, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13678786, or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

