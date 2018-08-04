04.08.2018 07:36:00

Trailways of New York Announces Connecting Service with Amtrak

HURLEY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak customers now have a new option to reach destinations across New York State not accessible by rail, and Trailways of New York customers have gained access to destinations throughout the continent. Beginning today, customers are now able to enjoy connecting service at Amtrak stations in Rochester, NY, Syracuse, NY, Utica, NY, and Saratoga Springs, NY, allowing passengers to continue on to cities such as Cooperstown, Ithaca, Cortland, Glens Falls, Oneonta, and Lake George.

Trailways of New York Logo v.2

"Trailways of New York is pleased to be partnering with Amtrak," said Anne Noonan, Vice President of Traffic and Marketing. "Travel to more cities and towns is now available to our customers and, with one ticket, they can now move seamlessly between Trailways and Amtrak."

Adam Krom, Director of Transportation Connectivity at Amtrak knows that this partnership comes at a time when upstate New York is a growing destination, saying, "As upstate New York continues to grow, becoming an increasingly popular place to visit and live, partnering with Trailways of New York helps Amtrak customers travel where they want to go, even after they get off the train."

Tickets may now be purchased online at Amtrak.com, by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL, or at any Amtrak station.

Contact: Anne Noonan at 845-339-4230 x117

About Trailways of New York
Trailways of New York (Adirondack, Pine Hill, and New York Trailways) operates over 150 trips per day to more than 140 destinations in New York, New Jersey, and Canada. The largest, and longest continuously operating intercity bus carrier in New York State, Trailways of New York boasts an unmatched legacy of service in the region. As an interline partner with Greyhound, and member of the National Trailways Network, Trailways of New York is able to connect passengers to thousands of destinations throughout North America. Connect with Trailways of New York online at TrailwaysNY.com, on Instagram, Twitter @TrailwaysNY, and at Facebook.com/TrailwaysNY.

About Amtrak®
Amtrak - America's Railroad ® - is dedicated to safe and reliable mobility as the nation's intercity passenger rail service provider and its high-speed rail operator. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy, and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak passengers for each of the past six years. Formally known as the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, Amtrak is governed by a 10-member board of directors, nine of whom are appointed by the President of the United States plus the Amtrak CEO. Anthony R. Coscia is board chairman and Jeffrey R Moreland is vice chairman. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily – at speeds of up to 150 mph (241 kph) – connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian Providences. Learn more at Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL for schedules, fare, and other information.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trailways-of-new-york-announces-connecting-service-with-amtrak-300692103.html

SOURCE Trailways of New York

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Fitch senkt Ausblick für Nestlé auf negativ
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Blue Chips mit dabei: Die wertvollsten Schweizer Marken 2018
SMI geht verhalten ins Wochenende -- DAX fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB