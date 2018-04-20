Topping-out at Hong Kong Airlines Aviation Training Centre

HONG KONG, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A topping-out ceremony was held at the new Hong Kong Airlines Aviation Training Centre (HKAATC) today to mark a significant milestone in the building's development. Equipped with world-class training facilities, the HKAATC covers an area of 5,858 square metres, and is slated to be completed by the end of 2018, before opening in the first quarter of 2019. The facility will become one of the aviation training bases situated in the airport island of Chek Lap Kok, and help nurture a new generation of aviation elites.

The HK$1.8 billion investment is an affirmation of Hong Kong Airlines' commitment to providing state-of-the-art training facilities for its aircrew. The HKAATC will have 12 simulator halls, an 8-metre high multi-function training hall and a 25-metre long swimming pool, which will be used for evacuation, safety and service trainings for various aircraft models.

The 11-storey HKAATC will have a total floor area of 22,907 square metres, and be used for pilot and cabin crew training, as well as provide ample office space and facilities for employees. It will also house a dedicated Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) that is twice the size of the existing platform, enabling Hong Kong Airlines to monitor and control its flight operations on a real-time basis.

Architecturally, the building uses bridging construction methods designed to reduce the amount of vibration and noise - useful for minimising disturbances during simulator training which demands a quiet environment.

The exterior of the building is designed with curves and features a generous use of glass panels to allow an abundance of natural light. It also incorporates environmental elements that help reduce energy consumption. This will be accentuated by the addition of a designated sky garden that features various species of trees and plants. Combined with the building's green belts and garden design, alongside the tree-planting area and sky gardens, the HKAATC is an impressive green building that introduces the concept of vertical greening. Meanwhile, the interiors will incorporate an aviation theme, in which the office floor corridors connecting the north and south tower will be designed to resemble an aircraft cockpit and cabin environment.

Hong Kong Airlines is going through a period of unprecedented expansion. With a robust fleet that is expected to grow to 50-aircraft strong by 2019, the airline is recruiting more aviation talents than ever. A total of 140 pilots were employed by Hong Kong Airlines in 2017, which will grow even further this year. Along with the new job opportunities in other departments, Hong Kong Airlines plans to recruit more than 1,100 new staff this year.

Hong Kong Airlines Vice Chairman Mr Tang King Shing said: "The development of the Hong Kong Airlines Aviation Training Centre is culmination of the progress that Hong Kong Airlines has made in the aviation industry. To tie in with Hong Kong Airlines' continuous improvement in service quality and safety standards, as well as the expansion of our network and fleet size, we are constructing a world-class facility that not only highlights our growth and progress as a company, but also fulfil our commitment to nurturing talent and inject new impetus for the development of the Hong Kong aviation industry, solidifying its leadership position as an international aviation hub."

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to nearly 40 destinations across Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains 78 interline and 18 codeshare agreements with multiple airline partners. Hong Kong Airlines has been awarded the four-star rating by Skytrax. Hong Kong Airlines has also been recognised for its excellent On-Time Performance, having been ranked by air travel intelligence company OAG as Asia's most punctual airline and the second globally in 2017.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.hongkongairlines.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hkairlines

Instagram ID: hkairlines

Twitter: @hkairlines

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180419/2109665-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180419/2109665-1-b

SOURCE Hong Kong Airlines