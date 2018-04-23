TOPDANMARK INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2018

23 April 2018, Announcement No. 10/2018

Key features

Q1 2018

Post-tax profit of DKK 267m (Q1 2017: DKK 415m)

EPS was DKK 3.1 (Q1 2017: DKK 4.8)

Combined ratio: 85.2 (Q1 2017: 85.8)

Combined ratio excluding run-off profits: 88.0 (Q1 2017: 89.0)

Premiums increased 1.7% in non-life insurance and 18.6% in life insurance

Profit on life insurance was DKK 44m (Q1 2017: DKK 72m)

After return and revaluation of non-life insurance provisions, the investment return was DKK -19m

(Q1 2017: DKK 152m).

Profit forecast model for 2018

The assumed combined ratio for 2018 improved from 90-91 to 88-89, excl. run-off profits in Q2-Q4 2018 still incl.

additional expenses of 0.5-1pp due to the investment in increased digitalisation and automation

additional expenses of 0.5-1pp due to the investment in increased digitalisation and automation A continued positive growth in premiums is assumed in non-life insurance

The post-tax profit forecast model for 2018 is upgraded from DKK 950-1,050m to DKK

1,050-1,150m, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4 2018.

