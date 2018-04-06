<
06.04.2018 08:46:09

Topdanmark appoints new member of the Executive Board

3 April 2018
Announcement No. 07/2018

Topdanmark appoints new member of the Executive Board

Topdanmark’s Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Erichsen as new member of the Executive Board with responsibility for Technology and Innovation. In this role, Thomas Erichsen will have responsibility for IT and group development.

Thomas Erichsen is 46 years old and comes from a position as member of the Executive Board at Alm. Brand, where his responsibilities lay in digitalisation, innovation and IT. Before coming to Alm. Brand, he was employed for several years at Nordea, his last position there as head of Solutions & IT. Thomas Erichsen will start work at Topdanmark on 1 October 2018.

The position as member of the Executive Board with responsibility for Technology and Innovation has been vacant since Marianne Wier left Topdanmark on 5 February 2018.

"It is important to have the digital development closely linked to business strategy because digitalisation and IT support is a key element in any financial organisation. The Board of Directors is happy to welcome aboard Thomas Erichsen, whose primary assignment will be to further strengthen Topdanmark’s position in the digital area,” says Chairman of the Board of Directors, Torbjörn Magnusson.

"Customers expect more individual and focused service and advice, and our customers’ expectations can only be realised by also having the best digital solutions. For this goal, Thomas Erichsen is the right man, and I am happy that we have been successful in bringing Thomas Erichsen onto the Executive Board,” says Topdanmark’s CEO Peter Hermann.

Please direct any queries to:


Steffen Heegaard, Group Communications and IR Director
Tel.: 4474 4017
Mobile tel.: 4025 3524

Topdanmark A/S
Reg. No. 78040017
Borupvang 4
2750 Ballerup

