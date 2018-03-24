Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
24.03.2018 12:42:42

Tintri CFO Ian Halifax To Leave Following CEO Departure

(RTTNews) - Tintri, Inc. (TNTR) announced that Ian Halifax, CFO at Tintri, will leave the company on April 30, 2018. Halifax has agreed to assist in the orderly transition of his CFO responsibilities.

Tintri said that it has initiated a search for a successor CFO and will name an interim CFO prior to Halifax's departure.

In the regular session Friday, Tintri stock closed at $2.75 down 4.18%. In the after market hours, the shares further down to $2.69.

Earlier this month, the company announced that its chief executive is departing amid a 20% staff cut less than nine months after the flash-storage company's initial public offering.

