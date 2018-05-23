Tianma New Releases Made a Stunning Debut to the 2 World at 2018 SID

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 SID International Conference and Exhibition kicks off at the Los Angeles Convention Center the morning of May 22, local time. A world-leading event in the display industry. Tianma will showcase a variety of new display technologies and solutions designed for applications such as industrial, medical, smart home, and automotive. Multiple technology products will be exhibited for the first time.

Smart Terminal Display Solution

TED PLUS

As display and touch panel technologies have advanced and evolved full screens have come to replace many of the physical keys or buttons on devices with virtual keys on touch screens. Force Touch technology, which upgrades the touch screen interaction from 2D to 3D, has greatly improved display users' interactive experience and expands the potential for application of the technology to even more display products.

Last year, Tianma launched its TED Plus LTPS TFT-LCD product using their integrated piezoresistive sensor , the first display manufacturer in the world to launch the technology and won broad attention in the industry. For Display Week 2018 Tianma releases a family of products incorporating their TED Plus technology with integrated piezoresistive sensors, including: an LTPS TED Plus TFT-LCD, a rigid LTPS TED Plus TFT-LCD, a curved TED Plus OLED and a TED Plus flexible, bendable OLED display. This is the first time an integrated piezoresistive sensor has been incorporated in an OLED display which demonstrates Tianma's expertise in developing integrated touch technology.

Automotive display solutions

Tianma is the largest TFT automotive panel manufacturer in China. In 2017 Tianma's share in global automotive display market was 12% (Source: IHS). Among the world's cars with TFT instrument displays, one in every five would use Tianma product. Tianma is featuring low power consumption, LTPS, freeform and multi-screen linkage displays at this year's Display Week Exhibition.

Multi-screen linkage; five-screen linkage in the cockpit

Visitors to Tianma's booth 1005 at the LA Convention Center will see an eye-catching model car on display loaded with a 12.3" a-Si HD freeform touch screen that combines 3 screens attached in one panel, which integrates the instrument display, the center control display and the c-pilot display. In addition, the super high definition, multi-screen linkage and personalized content shown on the screen provide a rich user experience.

