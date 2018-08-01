01.08.2018 04:48:00

Tianjin Airlines fleet reaches 100 aircraft

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianjin Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airlines in China has acquired its 100th aircraft, an Airbus 321, B-302X. Executives of Tianjin Airlines attended the acquisition ceremony and celebrated this unique milestone in Tianjin Binhai Airport, China, on August 1st.

Tianjin Airlines' fleet has grown to 100 aircraft just 9 years after the official start of operation, providing services to over 70 million passengers in total and making their trip more efficient and more fun.

The chief executive officer of Tianjin Airlines, Mr. Liu said: "It is an honor for the airlines to reach the milestone of 100 aircraft. Tianjin Airlines now operates a young fleet of Airbus 330, Airbus 321, Airbus 320, Embraer 195 and Embraer 190, supporting 270 international and domestic air routes and more than 130 destinations covering three continents.  

According to Tianjin Airlines, this new aircraft is specially painted and the paint scheme represents Tianjin's city image and focuses on several Tianjin city landmarks, showing Tianjin Airlines' great gratitude towards the city and passengers.

Holding the brand image of "All ways with you", Tianjin Airlines will continue to update the fleet, aiming to provide convenient service and products, as well as create wonderful travelling experience with passengers.

 

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.18
EURO Stoxx 50 Future: Nachlassendes Rallye-Momentum
31.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Heute Zeichnungsschluss: Partizipationszertifikat auf Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer
31.07.18
Die Luft wird dünner für den SMI
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Breitgestreutes Aktienportfolio bringt fast sieben Prozent pro Jahr
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Diese sieben Luxus-Aktien überleben jeden Handelskrieg
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
CS-Aktien nach zweitem Quartal über den Erwartungen gesucht
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
GAM suspendiert Investment-Verantwortlichen: Gewinnrückgang bestätigt - Aktien im Minus
Dow schliesst mit Gewinn - warten auf Apple-Zahlen
Darum ist der Eurokurs gestiegen
SMI und DAX schliessen fester
Logitech-Aktien trotz starkem Jahresstart unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit Gewinn - warten auf Apple-Zahlen
Die Wall Street konnte sich am Dienstag etwas von ihrem schwachen Wochenstart erholen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB