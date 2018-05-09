<
09.05.2018 22:15:00

Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) today announced that the preliminary date for its fiscal 2018 third quarter earnings release will be June 6, 2018, after market close. The final release date will be confirmed approximately one week prior to the release.

Upon the release of Thor’s earnings, the Company will concurrently provide a comprehensive question and answer document, as well as a power point presentation on the Company’s website. To view prior quarter earnings documents, go to http://ir.thorindustries.com/.

About Thor Industries, Inc.

Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com.

Nachrichten zu Thor Industries Inc.

Analysen zu Thor Industries Inc.

04.05.18 Thor Industries Outperform BMO Capital Markets
08.03.18 Thor Industries Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.09.17 Thor Industries Hold Aegis Capital
07.07.17 Thor Industries Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.02.17 Thor Industries Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

