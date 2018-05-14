<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2018 15:06:41

The wording of the Articles of Association of Invalda INVL have been registered

On 14 May 2018 the Register of Legal Entities has registered a new wording of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.
Shareholders of the Company approved the draft Articles of Association on 30 April 2018, during the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting.
The Articles of Association have been changed in order to implement the current wording of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.


The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

Attachment

Nachrichten zu Invalda ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Invalda ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:30
Vontobel: Chinas Reformen haben neuen Architekten
11:55
DAX-Future: (Mittelfristiger) Aufwärtstrend bei 12.750
11:08
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
08:35
SMI vor Rückeroberung der 9.000er-Marke
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:59
J.P. Morgan AM: China und Indien können von anhaltender Urbanisierung profitieren
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Invalda AB 5.40 0.00% Invalda AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger veräussert Geschäftsbereich Solarsysteme an Patrick Hofer-Noser
Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt
Allzeithoch im Visier: Sika-Papiere auch zu Wochenbeginn gesucht
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
SMI stabil -- DAX gibt leicht nach
US-Börsen fester gestartet: Hoffnung auf Entspannung im Handelsstreit mit China
US-Botschafter dämpft Sorgen vor Handelskrieg
SNB-Vize Fritz Zurbrügg: Halten am geldpolitischen Kurs fest
Presseschau vom Wochenende 19 (12./13. Mai)
VW-Kreise: US-Klage gegen Ex-Chef Winterkorn ändert Rechtslage nicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Plus: Hoffnung auf Entspannung im Handelsstreit mit China
Die US-amerikanischen Indizes präsentieren sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche mit Aufschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB