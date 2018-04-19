Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.04.2018 08:43:29
The wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Farmland have been registered
On 18th April 2018 the Register of Legal Entities has registered a new wording of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland.
Shareholders of the Company approved the draft Articles of Association on 10th April 2018, during the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting.
The Articles of Association have been changed in order to implement the current wording of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Egle Surpliene
Director
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldalt.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu INVL Baltic Farmland ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu INVL Baltic Farmland ABmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}