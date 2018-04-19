The wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Farmland have been registered

On 18th April 2018 the Register of Legal Entities has registered a new wording of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland.

Shareholders of the Company approved the draft Articles of Association on 10th April 2018, during the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting.

The Articles of Association have been changed in order to implement the current wording of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Egle Surpliene

Director

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldalt.com

