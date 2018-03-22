SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 March 2018 at 5:15 pm

The outcome of the recommended mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders in Nordax

On 8 February 2018 Nordic Capital Fund VIII ("Nordic Capital") and Sampo plc, through NDX Intressenter AB ("NDX Intressenter"), announced a recommended mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders in Nordax Group AB (publ) ("Nordax") to acquire all outstanding shares in Nordax at a price of SEK 60 per share.

On 15 March 2018 NDX Intressenter declared the Offer unconditional and that the Offer would be completed. NDX Intressenter has today announced the outcome in the Offer and, at the same time, extended the acceptance period to 5 April 2018 in order to give the remaining shareholders an additional possibility to accept the Offer.



Outcome of the Offer

At the end of the acceptance period on 21 March 2018, the Offer had been accepted by shareholders representing a total of 23,044,054 shares in Nordax, corresponding to 20.77 per cent of all shares and votes in the company.

At the time of the announcement of the Offer, Nordic Capital and Sampo together owned 33,326,883 shares, corresponding to 30.04 per cent of all shares and votes in Nordax. Nordic Capital and Sampo have thereafter acquired an additional 51,318,929 shares in total, corresponding to 46.26 per cent of all shares and votes in Nordax, outside the Offer. Nordic Capital and Sampo thereby own a total of 84,645,812 shares, corresponding to 76.29 per cent of all shares and votes in Nordax and have, as previously communicated, undertaken to transfer all their shares in Nordax to NDX Intressenter in connection with completion the Offer. This means that together with the acceptances received in the Offer, NDX Intressenter controls a total of 107,689,866 shares, corresponding to 97.07 per cent of all shares and votes in Nordax.

As previously communicated, Nordic Capital and Sampo will hold 63.75 and 36.25 per cent, respectively, of the shares and votes in NDX Intressenter following the completion of the Offer.

