14 May 2018

The merger between Nordjyske Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Further to the company announcement of 8 May 2018 - Notice of extraordinary general meeting - we herewith advise that Nordjyske Bank has now appointed the twelve members from among its board of directors and/or shareholders' committee who will join Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s shareholders' committee in connection with the merger.

The twelve persons are:

Per Lykkegaard Christensen, Hjallerup, farmer, born 1959

Mads Hvolby, Nørresundby, chartered surveyor, born 1956

Kim Jacobsen, Aalborg, commercial estate agent, born 1969

Morten Jensen, Dronninglund, attorney-at-law, born 1961

Poul Søe Jeppesen, Aalborg, director, born 1952

Anne Kaptain, Sæby, vice president, attorney-at-law, born 1980

Henrik Lintner, Hjørring, pharmacist, born 1955

Ole Nygaard, Frederikshavn, director, born 1964

Jens Otto Størup, Tornby, director, born 1967

Peer Buch Sørensen, Frederikshavn, draper, born 1967

Sten Uggerhøj, Frederikshavn, car dealer, born 1959

John Chr. Aasted, Aalborg, director, born 1961

Term - elected until the annual general meeting in: Names 2019 Per Lykkegaard Christensen, Kim Jacobsen and Poul Søe Jeppesen 2020 Jens Otto Størup, Peer Buch Sørensen and John Chr. Aasted 2021 Anne Kaptain, Henrik Lintner and Ole Nygaard 2022 Mads Hvolby, Morten Jensen and Sten Uggerhøj

The following are nominated for election to the board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank:

Mads Hvolby as deputy chairman

Morten Jensen as board member

Sten Uggerhøj as board member

Yours sincerely, Ringkjøbing Landbobank







Martin Krogh Pedersen John Fisker

Chairman of the board of directors CEO

