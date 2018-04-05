The governments of Canada and Alberta announce funding to help Albertans save money and energy at home

EDMONTON, April 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Through Canada's Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, the governments of Alberta and Canada are working together to reduce carbon pollution; create new economic opportunities; and help homeowners, communities, companies, and industry save energy and money.

Today, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi—on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna—joined the Government of Alberta's Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, Shannon Phillips, and the Vice-President of Energy Efficiency Alberta, Darryl Hill, to announce support for Alberta's Residential Retail Products Program.

Under the Program, the Instant Savings campaign is being launched, and it will provide instant point-of-sale rebates for purchases of energy-saving products such as programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power bars, and LED light fixtures and yard lights with motion sensors. Alberta's Residential Retail Products Program is supported by an investment of $25 million from the Government of Canada and $26 million from the Province of Alberta.

The joint funding is available through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which provides $1.4 billion to provinces and territories that have signed onto Canada's clean growth and climate action plan, the Pan-Canadian Framework. The Leadership Fund helps provinces and territories deliver on their commitments to reduce carbon pollution and contribute to meeting Canada's 2030 climate target.

Today's funding announcement took place at a local hardware store in Sherwood Park, Alberta. The announcement is part of nearly $150 million Alberta is receiving through the Government of Canada's Leadership Fund, and it supports priorities identified by the Government of Alberta.

"Through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, we are investing in clean solutions that grow our economy and support a healthy environment today and for our kids and grandkids. This funding will help Albertans choose products that save money and energy, reduce carbon pollution, and support local business and jobs across the province."

– Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government continues to make it easier and more affordable for Albertans to embrace energy efficiency. Our popular programs are putting money back into households, supporting local jobs, and reducing millions of tonnes of emissions—that's a win for Alberta's families, a win for the economy, and a win for the environment."

– Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office



The Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund supports implementation of Canada's clean growth and climate action plan, the Pan-Canadian Framework, by investing in projects that reduce carbon pollution and that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Over $500 million will be available for the Low Carbon Economy Challenge to support additional projects that reduce carbon pollution and that promote clean growth. The Low Carbon Economy Challenge will be open to all provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. The Challenge was launched on March 14, 2018, and it is accepting applications.

