NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Details

The global lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $4,378 million in 2017 and is dominated by the Modular Automation submarket.



Report Scope

• Global Lab Automation Market forecasts from 2018-2028



Revenue forecasts of global lab automation market, segmented by product type:

- Automated Liquid Handling

- Microplate Readers

- Software & Informatics

- Automate Storage & Retrievals

- Others



Revenue forecasts of global lab automation market, segmented by automation type:

- Modular Automation

- Total Lab Automation



Revenue forecasts of global lab automation market, segmented by application:

- Drug Discovery

- Clinical Diagnostics

- Genomics Solutions

- Proteomic Solutions

- Others



Revenue forecasts of Automated Liquid Handling submarket, segmented by product type:

- Automated Integrated Workstations

- Reagent Dispensers

- Microplate Washers

- Others



This section also discusses the leading products as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.



Revenue forecasts of Microplate Readers submarket, segmented by product type:

- Multi-mode

- Single-mode



This section also discusses the leading products as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.



Revenue forecasts of Software & Informatics submarket, segmented by product type:

- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

- Electronic Laboratory Notebook

- Scientific Data Management Systems

- Others



This section also discusses the leading products as well as SWOT analysis of this submarket.



Lab Automation Leading Regional Market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa:

- US

- Canada

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa



Each regional market is further segmented by automation type, product type, automated liquid handling type, microplate readers type, software & informatics type, application type and country.



Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the lab automation market:

- Danaher Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Roche Holding AG

- Siemens Healthineers

- Qiagen N.V.

- PerkinElmer, Inc.

- Agilent Technologies

- Abbott Laboratories

- Tecan Trading AG

- Labcyte, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04890883



