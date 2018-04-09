09.04.2018 17:49:00

The global anaesthesia drugs market is expected to reach $10.5bn in 2022

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Anaesthesia, General Anaesthesia, Inhalation Anaesthesia, Intravenous Anaesthesia, Topical Anaesthesia

Report Details
The global anaesthesia drugs market is expected to reach $10.5bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2028. The local anaesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the anaesthesia drugs market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its large application in surgeries, less adverse effects, and high adoption rate.

Report Scope
• Global Anaesthesia Drugs Market forecasts from 2018-2028

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for anaesthesia drugs market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by type:
• Local Anaesthesia Drugs
• General Anaesthesia Drugs

This report shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by route of administration:
• Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs
• Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs
• Topical Anaesthesia Drugs

Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
North America: US and Canada
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa

Each regional and national market is further segmented by type and route of administration.
• This report discusses the leading drugs of the global anaesthesia drugs market

This report profiles the leading companies in the global anaesthesia drugs industry:
• Baxter International, Inc.
• AbbVie
• PAION AG
• Pfizer
• Hameln Pharmaceuticals
• AstraZeneca
• Fresenius Kabi
• Maruishi Pharmaceuticals
• Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc
• This report discusses promising drug candidates which are under development for the Anaesthesia drugs market.
• Our study discusses trends as well as factors that drive and challenge the anaesthesia drugs market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the anaesthesia drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.
