07.04.2018 07:38:00

The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

BEIJING, April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3rd (Beijing time), the Light with the world's first double-chain officially announced that Leo Chen, a chief architect and a former chief scientist of the Microsoft Research Group of Asian Institutes; Li Huahong, a former senior architect from 360; Li Kun, a former senior architect from Microsoft Corp. have joined the Light as the core technological talents in the LightChain.

Leo Chen and Li Kun from the "Microsoft Research Institute of Asia", the first dean of which was Li Kaifu, a famous Chinese scholar, was called "half the country's scientific and technological circle" by the industry insiders.

Li Huahong, from Qihoo 360 ---- one of China's leading Internet security companies, advocated providing high-quality free security services for Chinese Internet users, which broke the monopoly of foreign security technologies at one stroke, truly freed China's ordinary Internet users from threats and achieved free and secure web surfing environments.

These three big architects have led the development of a number of world-renowned large-scale data storage and processing systems. As the key science and technology forces in the industry, they are not only technologically experienced in JAVA, C++, irreversible algorithms, asymmetric encryption algorithms, Merkle trees, CAP theory and others, but also in project development and management.

As we all know, talents are extremely scarce and highly sought-after for the rapidly developing BlockChain. The three big architects joined Light, which inflects the uniqueness of LightChain projects itself and thus is great of potential and significance for development.

Just as Leo Chen, the Chief Architect said when joining the Light: "The LightChain is an exciting project. In my opinion, its first double-chain technology is not only a great creation but also a breakthrough development of BlockChain technology, which fills the gap between the real world and the parallel world and makes it possible for large-scale application of LightChain."

It is known that the LightChain is different from all the BlockChain technologies on the market, and the Light pioneers the double-chain technology composed of parent chain and child chain. This pioneering technology is created by a research and development group made up of more than 40 BlockChain experts and engineers through 3-year intensive research and hard works and is of epoch-making significance. It gives a revolutionary solution in view of the weakness of the existing BlockChain technologies and also gives a solid technical foundation to the large-scale application of BlockChain Technologies in realistic scenarios.

The LightChain does not only reserve the core decentralized characteristics of the BlockChain, but also further improves the transaction speed and guarantees security, which accordingly makes it greatly possible for the pilot application of LightChain in finance, insurance and other industries. It can thus be seen that the emergence of optical chains is expected to create a "value Internet" and promotes the entire economic system to achieve technological change, organizational change and efficiency change.

