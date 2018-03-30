The audited activity results of AB Kauno Energija of the year 2017

The audited result of AB Kauno energija (hereinafter – the Company) (company code – 235014830) activities of the year 2017 is profit in amount of EUR 6,046 thousand, turnover from sales is EUR 59,692 thousand. The audited result of activities of the Group which as at 31 December, 2017 consists of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries – UAB Kauno Energija NT (code – 303042623) and UAB Petrašiunu Katiline (code – 304217723) of the year 2017 is profit in amount of EUR 6,861 thousand, turnover from sales is EUR 59,680 thousand.

EBITDA of the year 2017 is: Company’s – EUR 14,391 thousand, Group’s – EUR 15,861 thousand.

Group’s audited profit of the year 2017, in comparison to non-audited profit of the year 2017, increased due to the restored realizable value of technological fuel.

We hereby present the audited AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s financial statements of the year 2017 prepared according to the International financial reporting standards accredited to use in European Union, along with the confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

