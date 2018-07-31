31.07.2018 20:45:00

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

LIMERICK, Pa., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: VTYB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 4, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2018.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. As of June 30, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $231.1 million, total deposits of $194.6 million, and total equity of $20.8 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-victory-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300689517.html

SOURCE The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

