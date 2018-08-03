03.08.2018 01:30:00

The UE.co Platform Named a Finalist for 2018 SaaS Awards

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UE.co's "UE.co Platform" is a finalist in the 2018 SaaS Awards Program in the category "Best SaaS Product for Sales / Marketing." Hosting awards for excellence and innovation in The SaaS industry, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its third year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

UE.co's SaaS Product, "The UE.co Platform," is used by Enterprise-Level Corporations to gain granular insight into their marketing spend and lead performance. Using AI driven data, the UE.co Platform captures valuable, long-term customers by analyzing closed loop conversion data, prospect identification tools, and real-time price modeling.

Jason Kulpa, Founder and CEO of UE.co, said: "For UE.co to be a finalist in The Best SaaS Product for Sales / Marketing speaks to our innovation and success in the global marketplace for SaaS-based solutions. We look forward to continually advancing The UE.co Platform in the coming years."

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "All entrants demonstrated a considerable commitment to innovation in software solutions, and the finalist status itself is a huge achievement. With such a concentrated level of success in the shortlist, our judges have a significant task ahead of them to arrive at our final award winners."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, and the program will return in Spring 2019. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2018-saas-shortlist.

[CONTACT DETAILS]

For UE.co

Laura Donaldson - Marketing Manager

www.ue.co

ldonaldson@ue.co

For the SaaS Awards

Larry Johnson – 2018 organizer

https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

larry@cloud-awards.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ueco-platform-named-a-finalist-for-2018-saas-awards-300691514.html

SOURCE UE.co

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

02.08.18
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
02.08.18
Tesla haussiert nachbörslich
02.08.18
SMI vor Konsolidierung?
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Zolldrohungen belasten
Anzeichen einer weiteren Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China vermiesten den Anlegern an der Wall Street am Donnerstag die Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB