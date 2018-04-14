The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society (PATS) celebrates National Athletic Training Month with "Hike to Harrisburg"

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society (PATS) works hard to promote the athletic training profession through both public and governmental relations efforts. As a result of these efforts, legislation has been passed on multiple occasions that have a great effect on the profession of athletic training. The single most significant bill to date has been the licensure bill for all athletic trainers practicing in the state of Pennsylvania. Licensure is often referred to as the right-to-practice. This ensures all athletic trainers practicing in the state of Pennsylvania have successfully met the state standards. Other pieces of legislation which have further advanced our efforts, are the Safety in Youth Sports Act and Sudden Cardiac Arrest Bill.

A large part of the legislative success for athletic trainers in Pennsylvania is due to the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society (PATS) annual "Hike 2 Harrisburg". Members of PATS, athletic training students, and other supporters collaborated on Wednesday March 28th to educate legislators and others who are in the Capitol Building to introduce them to PATS and the profession of athletic training.

The group of athletic trainers (ATs) from PATS, students and supporters celebrated the theme of National Athletic Training Month 2018: "Compassionate Care for All". The day began with a brief introduction and networking session at The Winter Group, PATS lobbyist group in Harrisburg. The group then met on the main stairs of the Capitol building for a press conference that was led by PATS President George Roberts. Roberts discussed the importance of having access to athletic trainers. He emphasized that athletic trainers have the knowledge and skills to provide care for a diverse population; not just in the traditional setting.

After the press conference, the group had meetings scheduled with various legislators and staffers. These meetings gave PATS members the opportunity to sit down one-on-one to discuss important topics about the PATS organization, about athletic trainers and about legislative bills that PATS supports; such as Brain Injury Awareness Month and AEDs in schools.

For more information regarding this topic or to schedule an interview with PATS President George Roberts,MEd, LAT, ATC (president(at)gopats(dot)org) please contact Linda Mazzoli, MS, LAT, ATC, PATS Executive director at patsexecutivedirector(at)gopats(dot)org.

The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society, Inc. is a progressive organization of licensed healthcare professionals who work under the direction of a licensed physician. Our society continues to increase public awareness and education regarding Athletic Trainers and the Athletic Training profession while serving as the premier source of information for public safety, injury and illness prevention, early intervention, patient care, and healthcare delivery for the physically active in the Commonwealth.

"The Keystone to a Healthy and Physically Active Life"

SOURCE Athletic Trainer's Society Of New Jersey