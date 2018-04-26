<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 17:00:00

The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo as New Chief Financial Officer

The New York Times Company announced today that Roland A. Caputo has been named chief financial officer. His appointment is effective on Monday, April 30, 2018, and he will report to the company’s chief executive officer, Mark Thompson.

Mr. Caputo, a 32-year veteran of the company, has been executive vice president of The Times’s Print Products and Services Group since March, 2013. In addition, he has been the company’s interim C.F.O. since March 1st of this year.

"We interviewed a number of extremely qualified candidates for this role, both inside and outside of our organization,” said Mr. Thompson. "What set Roland apart is the perfect combination of skills and experiences. He is one of our finest and most trusted executives, completely dedicated to operational excellence. He’s a strategist who has been very involved in helping to shape the current strategic direction of the organization. And, he has broad and deep financial experience, having previously served as C.F.O. of The New York Times Media Group. I’m really delighted that we will have him in this very key role moving forward.”

The Print Products and Services Group was formed in 2013 and under Mr. Caputo’s leadership, there has been a renewed spirit of innovation with a focus on profitability in the Company’s print operations, which remain critically important to The Times’s success. He will continue to oversee this group as C.F.O.

Mr. Caputo, 57, began his career as a financial analyst at Gimbels, the department store. He joined The Times in 1986 and has served in a series of key financial and strategic roles in various parts of the organization. Prior to his current role, Mr. Caputo was senior vice president and chief financial officer for The New York Times Media Group where he was responsible for the financial functions at The New York Times, NYTimes.com and The International Herald Tribune. In prior roles, he oversaw all of The Times’s circulation business, production, distribution and labor relations.

He received a B.A. in economics, magna cum laude, from the State University of New York at Oneonta and an M.B.A. in finance and applied economics from the University of Rochester. Mr. Caputo replaces Jim Follo, who retired from The Times Company in February 2018.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

Nachrichten zu The New York Times Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The New York Times Co.mehr Analysen

09.02.17 The New York Times Sell Singular Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Vontobel: Bonus-Zertifikat? Ich kenne nur Barrier Reverse Convertibles!
09:23
Metro – Ausverkauf beendet?
08:54
Zinsangst lähmt SMI-Anleger
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The New York Times Co. 22.25 -0.45% The New York Times Co.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzflut: US-Börsen fester
Anleger an der Wall Street haben am Donnerstag zunächst einmal eine ganze Reihe an Quartalsausweisen zu verdauen. Dennoch bewegen sich die grössten Indizes in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB