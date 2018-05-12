The Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Port of Québec to move Canadian goods to market

QUÉBEC CITY, May 12, 2018 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian firms in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality middle-class jobs and boost economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, announced major investments of $15.5 million for three projects at the Port of Québec that will help local businesses compete by moving local goods to market and by making improvements to port infrastructure.

The first project is in the Anse au Foulon sector. The infrastructure in this sector was built almost 100 years ago. The port operations that take place there require an efficient transportation network and infrastructure adapted to the needs of export businesses. This project aims at increasing the efficiency of both the existing rail transport infrastructure and the road infrastructure by upgrading them. At the same time, the electrical network and the water system will be upgraded. This port sector holds great potential for the export of Canadian goods.

A second project, in the Estuaire sector of the Port of Québec, will repair the drawbridge structure, motors and gears to give the drawbridge at least 30 years of useful life.

The third project will restore strategic infrastructure in the Anse au Foulon and Beauport sectors of the Port of Québec to address the deterioration of the wharves. The project is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating 300 full-time jobs during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's continued success in international trade. For example, projects being funded will:

support economic activity and the physical movement of goods or people in Canada ;

; help the transportation system withstand the effects of climate change and make sure it is able to support new technologies and innovation;

address transportation bottlenecks and congestion along Canada's trade corridors; and

trade corridors; and increase the fluidity of Canadian trade around the world through our ports, airports, roads, railways, intermodal facilities, bridges and border crossings.

Provincial, territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown corporations, Canadian port authorities, and National Airports System airport authorities are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Quote

"The transportation and distribution of goods play a vital role in our local, regional and national economies. Our government recognizes that investing in our transportation system is critical to growing our communities and creating jobs for the middle class and those who work hard to be part of it. The investment announced today will support the efficient operation of the Port of Québec and promote its prosperity, to the benefit of the Québec City community."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects that will efficiently move commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"I am pleased to see these three projects going ahead. Investing in the Port of Québec infrastructure will benefit not only the local and Canadian economy but also provide Canadian exporters with new opportunities to reach the global market."

Joël Lightbound

Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

Quick facts

trade with other countries. In 2017, total international merchandise trade amounted to .1 trillion. The United States continued to be top trade partner, with $703 billion in trade ($415 billion exported, $288 billion imported), accounting for 63.5 per cent of total Canadian trade in 2017. The Government of Canada places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not.

National Trade Corridors Fund

The $2 billionNational Trade Corridors Fund is one component of the $180 billion Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada's strategy for addressing long-term infrastructure needs in Canada and supporting middle-class growth and well-paying jobs. The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors is key to the success of Canadian firms in the global marketplace.

The Government of Canada is providing support for well-functioning trade corridors that will allow Canadians to compete in key global markets and trade more efficiently with international partners. It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects that help to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is also a key element of Transportation 2030, the Minister of Transport's strategic plan for the future of transportation. The development of this vision, including the National Trade Corridors Fund, has been informed by extensive engagement with Canadians from coast to coast to coast, along with insights contained in the 2015 Canada Transportation Act Review report.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical assets that support economic activity and the physical movement of commercial goods and people in Canada.

A total of $2 billion over 11 years has been allocated for the National Trade Corridors Fund, including up to $400 million in dedicated funding for Northern territorial transportation infrastructure.

Provincial, territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown Corporations, Canadian Port Authorities, and National Airport System Airport Authorities were invited to submit proposals to Transport Canada which were then evaluated against the eligibility criteria for the program.

Types of projects that meet the eligibility criteria include, for example, ports, airports, roads, railways, intermodal facilities, international bridges and border crossings – assets that are the primary building blocks of the supply chains that enable the physical exchange of goods around the world and also support the critical movement of people and goods in Canada's Northern territories.

In addition to the $2 billion of investments under the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Canada Infrastructure Bank will invest at least an additional $5 billion to address trade and transportation projects.

