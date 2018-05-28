|
28.05.2018 09:58:04
The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank
28 May 2018
The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank
Further to the company announcement of 18 April 2018 "Merger between Nordjyske Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank” we herewith advise that the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has today approved the planned merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank. This approval is one of the conditions for proceeding with the merger.
It is still a condition for the proposed merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank that the Danish FSA grants permission for it under Section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act, and that the merger is adopted at the extraordinary general meetings of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank to be held on 7 June 2018.
|
