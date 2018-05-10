<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2018 12:50:00

The Buckle, Inc. Reports April 2018 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended May 5, 2018 decreased 3.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended May 6, 2017. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended May 5, 2018 decreased 6.5 percent to $58.6 million from net sales of $62.6 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended April 29, 2017.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 13-week period ended May 5, 2018 decreased 3.1 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended May 6, 2017. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal period ended May 5, 2018 decreased 3.5 percent to $204.9 million from net sales of $212.3 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal period ended April 29, 2017.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, comparable store net sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 4-week and 13-week periods ended May 6, 2017.

The Company will announce first quarter earnings the morning of Friday, May 25, 2018. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on May 25, 2018 to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (800) 230-1074 for domestic calls or (612) 234-9960 for international calls and reference the conference code 449137. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning May 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. EDT by calling (800) 475-6701 for domestic calls or (320) 365-3844 for international calls and entering the conference code 449137.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 456 retail stores in 43 states compared to 462 stores in 44 states as of May 10, 2017. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

Nachrichten zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Analysen

07.04.17 The Buckle Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.05.18
Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
09.05.18
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Buckle Inc. 22.76 -0.84% The Buckle Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold: Hochspannung vor Trump-Entscheidung
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Commerzbank sieht sich auf gutem Weg zu Gewinnplus und Dividende 2018
Eurokurs stabilisiert sich nach Fall unter 1,19 US-Dollar
Adecco mit weniger Umsatz und Gewinn- Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Trumps Iran-Entscheidung tangiert Eurokurs nur wenig
Endress+Hauser erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn und schafft 300 neue Stellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI feiertagsbedingt kein Handel - DAX überwindet 13.000 Punkte
Wegen des Feiertags "Christi Himmelfahrt" findet in der Schweiz heute kein Aktienhandel statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB