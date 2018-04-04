Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
The Board of Rokiskio suris proposes to pay the dividends of total 3 586 797 EUR, an equivalent of 0.10 EUR per share
The Board of AB Rokiskio Suris at its meeting of the 04/04/18 has decided to present for the approval of the annual general meeting of shareholders, which will take place on 27/04/18, the draft resolution of the profit distribution of AB Rokiskio Suris for the year 2017, according to which, the dividends for the year 2017 will amount to 3 586 797 EUR, an equivalent of 0.10 EUR per share.
Dalius Trumpa
Company Manager
+370 458 55200
