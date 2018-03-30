30.03.2018 13:43:00

The 2018 Eclipse AWD with Super All-Wheel Control has arrived at Car Vision in Norristown!

PHILADELPHIA, Penn., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The 2018 Eclipse AWD with Super All-Wheel Control has arrived at Car Vision in Norristown!

Our newest addition to the Mitsubishi lineup features the advanced full-time 4WD system you'll only get with the Mitsubishi brand. Enjoy stability and control even in the most difficult driving conditions.

You'll get an amazing lease deal on the 2018 Eclipse AWD at Car Vision right now, until April 2!

What Car and Driver loves about the new 2018 Eclipse AWD:

"…attractive design, its upgraded interior, and its new turbocharged inline-four. The direct-injected 1.5-liter will be the only engine in the United States mated to a standard continuously variable automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive."

$189 per month* puts you behind the wheel of Mitsubishi's most sought-after new crossover vehicle

What Stuff.co.nz said about the newest Mitsubishi after driving it on John Haugland's Winter Rally School ice-covered course in Norway:

"What fun! With the SUV's traction control on, the system allowed the Super All-Wheel Control to work its magic until it judged the vehicle was about to slide into a snow bank, and then it intervened by braking and substantially reducing engine torque, almost to the extent of bringing the Mitsubishi to a standstill."

"even at full retail prices these Eclipse Cross models appeal as very good value for the money, because not only is it a fine compact SUV that offers almost coupe-like lines, but also because its S-AWC has to rate among the best on the market."

Come out to Car Vision and test drive the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse!

Lease your 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse for just $189 per month* and $3,999 down until April 2!

What CarAdvice.com wants car shoppers to know:

"One of the real highlights to the Eclipse Cross is its brand-new engine. There's little doubt that the Eclipse Cross mounts a compelling case for itself, being a genuinely appealing small crossover that could…well…eclipse the established players."

Test Drive the New 2018 Eclipse and Meet the Car Vision Family

We want you to feel at home here at Car Vision. Our goal is to make your car shopping experience fun and easy by offering all the facts upfront. We give our customers the tools they need to make the best decision for their specific situation. From our expert qualified technicians to our patient and caring consultants, you'll find the car buying experience you want here at Car Vision in Norristown.

Stop in and see us at 2626 Ridge Pike in Norristown, or call (610) 624-8333 to speak with a consultant, now.

Media Contact:Lawrence Donaldson, Car Vision, 267-630-5302, lawrence@drivehere.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE iReach House Account

