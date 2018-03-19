Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center draws cardiac experts from across the globe for EPLive 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1 and 2, 2018, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center hosted its fourth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2018. Nearly 200 leaders in the field of electrophysiology (EP) from Europe, Asia and Latin America, as well as experts from across the United States, attended the two-day educational conference in Austin, Texas. Attendees included practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex arrhythmias—a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm.

EPLive 2018 used live and recorded cases with expert commentary as the primary teaching tool. Cases were broadcast from some of the world's premier treatment centers, such as TCAI, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, UCLA Health System, the University of Pennsylvania Health System, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, University of Colorado Hospital, Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, Lancaster General Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The conference featured demonstrations by Dr. Andrea Natale, F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, as well as a number of TCAI physicians including course co-director Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, Dr. Rodney Horton, Dr. Patrick Hranitzky, Dr. Robert Canby, Dr. Joseph Gallinghouse, Dr. Shane Bailey, Dr. Javier Sanchez, Dr. David Burkhardt, Dr. Jason Zagrodzky and Dr. Luigi DiBiase.

"EPLive is designed to bring the world's top cardiac electrophysiology physicians and researchers together to share the latest advances in interventional cardiac electrophysiology, as well as the tools and technology required to safely and effectively treat patients with heart rhythm disorders," Dr. Natale said. "Ultimately, this allows us to significantly improve outcomes for patients worldwide."

EPLive 2018 provided attending physicians with a better understanding of techniques used to treat atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, as well as implant complex devices and extract malfunctioning devices. Cases included procedures such as atrial fibrillation (A Fib) ablation, ventricular tachycardia (VT) ablation, epicardial and endocardial VT ablation, left atrial appendage closures, lead extraction and venoplasty.

EPLive 2018 also featured new technology, such as the Confirm Rx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), the world's first and only smartphone-compatible monitor designed to help doctors identify even the most difficult-to-detect cardiac arrhythmias, and the CardioInsight™ vest, a noninvasive, 3-D mapping system worn by patients to collect chest ECG signals. Doctors then combine the signals with CT scan data to identify abnormal heart rhythms.

Physicians received a maximum of 18 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

