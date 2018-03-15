Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 11:20:17

Tethys Oil AB: Production update February 2018

Tethys Oil's share of the production, before government take, from Blocks 3&4 onshore the Sultanate of Oman amounted in February 2018 to 321,733 barrels of oil, corresponding to 11,490 barrels of oil per day.

Tethys Oil AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Block 3 & 4 Ltd, has a 30 per cent interest in Blocks 3&4. Partners are Mitsui E&P Middle East B.V. with 20 per cent and the operator CC Energy Development S.A.L. (Oman branch) holding the remaining 50 per cent.

For further information, please contact
Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:20 CET on 15 March 2018.

Tethys Oil AB (publ)
Tethys Oil is a Swedish oil company with focus on onshore areas with known oil discoveries. Tethys Oil's core area is Oman, where the company holds 2P reserves of 22 mmbo and 2C Contingent Resources of 17 mmbo and had an average oil production of 12,162 barrels per day from Blocks 3&4 during 2017. Tethys Oil also has onshore exploration licences in Lithuania and France and some production in Lithuania. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TETY). Website: www.tethysoil.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tethys Oil via Globenewswire

