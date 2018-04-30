|
30.04.2018 10:04:41
Tern PLC: Update following the Shareholder Conference Call
|
Tern PLC (TERN)
30 April 2018
Tern Plc (the "Company")
Update following the Shareholder Conference Call
Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that the recording of the shareholder conference call that took place on 26 April 2018, as well as the accompanying presentation, are now available on the Company's website. The presentation and webinar can be accessed here under the appropriate tabs: https://www.ternplc.com/resources
The Company would like to remind shareholders that they can subscribe to regular email updates on Tern Plc and its portfolio companies by joining the shareholder database. In order to join the shareholder database, please fill out this form that can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website. Please note that by submitting your details, you are providing consent for Redleaf Communications and Tern Plc to store your contact details for the purpose of update distribution.
*ENDS*
Enquiries
|ISIN:
|GB00BFPMV798
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|TERN
|LEI Code:
|2138005F87SODHL9CQ36
|Sequence No.:
|5489
|EQS News ID:
|680729
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
