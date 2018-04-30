Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
30.04.2018 10:04:41

Tern PLC: Update following the Shareholder Conference Call

Tern PLC: Update following the Shareholder Conference Call

30-Apr-2018 / 09:04 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 April 2018

Tern Plc (the "Company")

Update following the Shareholder Conference Call

Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that the recording of the shareholder conference call that took place on 26 April 2018, as well as the accompanying presentation, are now available on the Company's website. The presentation and webinar can be accessed here under the appropriate tabs: https://www.ternplc.com/resources

The Company would like to remind shareholders that they can subscribe to regular email updates on Tern Plc and its portfolio companies by joining the shareholder database. In order to join the shareholder database, please fill out this form that can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website. Please note that by submitting your details, you are providing consent for Redleaf Communications and Tern Plc to store your contact details for the purpose of update distribution.

*ENDS*

Enquiries

Redleaf Communications
Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman

Tel: 020 3757 6880
Tern@redleafpr.com

 
ISIN: GB00BFPMV798
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: TERN
LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36
Sequence No.: 5489
EQS News ID: 680729

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

