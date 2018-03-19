Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
19.03.2018 21:47:00

TeraGo to present at the MicroCap Conference in New York

TORONTO, March 19, 2017 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), today announced that it will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Antonio Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo, will provide an overview of the Company's business and growth strategy during the live presentation at 1:00pm ET at The Essex House and is available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Investors wishing to attend the presentation should register for the conference at www.microcapconf.com.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment. TeraGo Networks was also selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2017.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:13
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
08:48
Munich Re – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:45
J.P. Morgan AM: Verbrauchervertrauen in den USA erreicht ein neues Zyklushoch
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Analyst: Diese Aktie ist die Nr. 1 unter den Tech-Werten
Elon Musk: "Ich investiere überhaupt nicht"
Wisekey-Aktie springt an: Kooperation mit IBM im Bereich Internet of Things
John McAfee: "Kryptowährungen machen den Regierungen Angst"
SMI und DAX beenden den Handel in der Verlustzone
Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street schliesst mit heftigen Verlusten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street schliesst mit heftigen Verlusten
Die Aktienmärkte in den Vereinigten Staaten kotierten am Montag deutlich in der Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB