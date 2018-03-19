TeraGo to present at the MicroCap Conference in New York

TORONTO, March 19, 2017 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), today announced that it will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference on April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Antonio Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo, will provide an overview of the Company's business and growth strategy during the live presentation at 1:00pm ET at The Essex House and is available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Investors wishing to attend the presentation should register for the conference at www.microcapconf.com.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment. TeraGo Networks was also selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2017.

