<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2018 01:57:41

Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) announces that it has filed today its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and has submitted such report to the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. Tenaris also published the convening notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on May 2, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at Tenaris's registered office, located at 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, 3rd Floor, L-2227 Luxembourg, and to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held immediately after the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the same location. The annual report and the convening notice (which includes the agenda for the meetings and the procedures for attending and/or voting at one or both  meetings) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam. In addition, these documents, together with the total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, and the proxy materials for the meetings (which include the shareholder meeting brochure and proxy statement with reports on each item of the agendas for the meetings and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings,  and the forms required for purposes of participating and/or voting at one or both meetings) as well as the text of the draft of the consolidated articles of association of the Company including the amendments to the articles as referred to in the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting, may be obtained free of charge from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors, or at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna      
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tenaris S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Tenaris S.A.
2200 West Loop South, 8th floor Houston USA


Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;


Nachrichten zu Tenaris SAReg.Shsmehr Nachrichten

01.11.17
 DGAP-News: Tenaris SAReg.Shs (EQS Group)
01.09.17
 DGAP-News: Tenaris SAReg.Shs (EQS Group)
02.08.17
 DGAP-News: Tenaris SAReg.Shs (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Tenaris SAReg.Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

28.03.18
Festerer US-Dollar sorgt für Gegenwind
28.03.18
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tenaris SAReg.Shs 13.68 1.32% Tenaris SAReg.Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Zur Wochenmitte präsentieren sich die Börsen in Übersee schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB